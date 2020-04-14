East Baton Rouge Parish saw an increase of 22 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases and a pair of deaths Tuesday, while Louisiana's overall death toll climbed drastically to surpass 1,000.

Statewide there are now 21,518 known cases of coronavirus, an increase of 502, according to a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Louisiana's death toll climbed by 129 to a total of 1,013, surpassing the previous high mark of 70 deaths reported in a single day.

The Baton Rouge area hit 156 known deaths tied to the COVID-19 respiratory illness. That's an increase of 13 deaths over Monday, when the post-weekend tally had added 23 new deaths, the state and local coroners reported.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark had said on Friday that several models he had examined suggested the region might be hitting its peak in deaths through Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge had 1,295 diagnosed coronavirus cases and 65 associated deaths by midday Tuesday, according to state and coroner tallies.

The growth in new cases in East Baton Rouge slowed for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, up 1.7% from Monday. The capital area's new cases have slowed in recent days too but a little more unevenly, hitting 3,099 total cases Tuesday.

Epidemiological experts have pointed out that case tallies are tied to the ebbs and flows of the testing process and the recent slowdown comes off an extended Easter holiday weekend. But even as the number of testing sites has expanded in the region, a longer-term slowdown in the growth of cases has occurred separate from Easter break.

As an example, earlier this month, the Baton Rouge area's rise between the 1,000- to the 2,000-case thresholds took four days to accomplish. But going from the 2,000-case threshold to beyond 3,000 cases took six to seven days.

The Baton Rouge area hit 2,160 cases to break the 2,000-case mark on April 7 and didn't break 3,000 cases until Tuesday. The region had just missed tying that mark on Monday by one case, an analysis of state data shows.

Currently, 1,977 patients are hospitalized, marking a drop from the 2,134 hospitalized as of Monday. Of those patients, 436 are on ventilators, a decrease of 25 from Monday's report.

As of Monday, health officials and Coroner's Office are reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge:

Cases: 1,295 cases (up 22 from 1,273)

Deaths: 65 (up 2 from 63)

State tests: 506 (up 17 from 489)

Commercial tests: 7,666 (up 531 from 7,135)

The East Baton Rouge coroner reported Tuesday that the parish death count had risen to 65. That total includes 16 deaths since Thursday. The parish's first coronavirus death was reported on March 23.

