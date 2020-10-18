Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country, and some health experts fear the coronavirus, which has kept kids sitting at home even more than usual, could only make things worse.
The state now ranks 6th in the nation for its rate of childhood obesity, according to newly released data for the years 2018 to 2019. Louisiana's rate is 20.1 percent for children between the ages 10 to 17 — well above the national average of 15.5 percent.
Obesity is a well-known risk-factor for the severity of coronavirus symptoms, but there is limited information on how the coronavirus affects obese children because relatively few children overall have fallen seriously ill from the virus.
But experts say the repercussions of the pandemic on a healthy lifestyle — like lockdowns keeping students at home and parents losing jobs — are what place children at risk during the pandemic.
"We know that obesity puts kids at greater risk for potentially lifelong health issues, like Type 2 diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease," said Jamie Bussel, senior program officer with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "In many ways, it is quite possible that these two crises are actually making each other worse."
Veering off course
Before the pandemic, children were already more sedentary than they should be, spending too much time on iPads and video games, said Dr. Aimee Caillet, a pediatric gastroenterologist with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Then, when the virus hit, students found themselves confined to their homes and relegated to Zoom classes to finish their spring semester.
Now, experts say deviating from the structured existence that school provides could further impact child health in a number of ways.
"School is a regimenting factor in children," said said Dr. Steven Heymsfield with Pennington Biomedical Research Center. "They go to school, they get lunches that are reasonably healthy for the most part, they come home and have homework, all that. There’s a tendency for weights in children to be lower during the school year and higher during the summer months."
Heymsfield co-authored a recent study that looked at the sleep, activity and eating behaviors in Italian children before and during lockdown. They found that children ate more red meat and overall unhealthy foods, consumed fewer vegetables and slept longer during lockdown compared to before they were confined.
"COVID-19 is having an adverse effect on obesity in general, and nutrition in general on kids," Heymsfield said. "The childhood obesity epidemic, particularly in Louisiana, foretells a serious chronic disease epidemic in the next 10 or 20 years."
Although eating more healthy foods and exercising frequently could stave off weight gain and the accompanying chronic health problems, Bussel noted that the problem is more complicated than eating some vegetables and going for a jog.
"While of course it matters the extent to which you have access to healthy foods or opportunities for safe physical activity, obesity is deeply influenced by community conditions, just the way we’re seeing with the COVID pandemic," she said.
The barriers to health
Most school-age children have been exposed to some form of social isolation during the pandemic, but not all children have the same access to healthy food and safe places to exercise. Those hit hardest by COVID-19, such as majority-Black communities and low-income families, also must contend with high rates of childhood obesity.
Bussel added that, for both COVID and obesity, it's important to consider whether a family has a stable income and a living wage, a place they can call home and reliable transportation, and health insurance and access to quality healthcare.
"All of those things matter, when we think about childhood obesity, when we think about COVID and the severity of COVID impacting certain populations," she said.
Food insecurity — where people might not know when and where they will get their next meal — contributes to obesity. And obesity is more common in food deserts, areas where healthful food is limited.
Parts of the Baton Rouge area are considered food deserts, and city leaders have tried to bring new grocery stores with healthy produce departments to those areas.
Heymsfield explained that exposure to food insecurity as a young child can stay with a person their whole life. And people struggling with food insecurity tend to be obese because they are purchasing cheaper and ultra-processed foods.
"We’re seeing rising food insecurity that's being driven by loss of employment, loss of stable housing, in some instances loss of school meals," Bussel said. "That’s all disproportionately impacting the health and economic livelihoods of communities of color."
Rethinking our food system
Unemployment and hunger are linked, and what affects adults will inevitably affect their children.
"I think it’s absolutely critical that they get both food and financial support to survive this," Heymsfield said. "It’s a very serious problem."
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, in its breakdown of the childhood obesity data, offered policy recommendations to address these food problems facing America's youth.
Broadly, they hope to increase access to and affordability of healthy foods for all children. They suggested raising the maximum SNAP benefit level by at least 15 percent per participant for the duration of the economic downturn and ensuring that WIC offices have the technical support they need to continue to serve families.
These are steps people like Bussel hope will help the country's leaders begin to rethink its food system to make food access more equitable.
"I think the pandemic is really shining a light on the imperative for all of us to...really rethink the policies and the systems and the programs that could prevent disease and better promote health for all," Bussel said.