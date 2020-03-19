As a rare four-year member of the LSU basketball team, Skylar Mays endured more adversity than most have to endure.
• As a freshman, the Baton Rouge native suffered through a 10-21 season that cost coach Johnny Jones his job.
• At the end of his sophomore season, Mays played three full games after fracturing the thumb on his shooting hand in practice.
• His junior year started with the death of close friend and teammate Wayde Sims and ended with coach Will Wade being suspended for the final five games of the season.
Then came last Thursday.
Five days after saying good-bye to LSU fans before his final home game, the Southeastern Conference tournament was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA tournament was canceled about 4½ hours later — ending his collegiate career.
Just like that, it was over for Mays, who forever endeared himself to LSU fans with his smarts in the classroom and dedication, hard work, hustle and enthusiasm on the court.
“Yeah, it was quick,” Mays said Wednesday. “It was kind of weird because we had practice Thursday morning, and we were pretty much talking among ourselves about who was going to win between South Carolina and Arkansas.”
Third-seeded LSU, which earned a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinals, was going to play the winner of Thursday night’s second-round matchup between those two teams.
“We were talking about it, and then 11 o’clock comes and we find out the SEC tournament is canceled,” Mays said. “Then, a few hours later, we find out the whole thing is over. So, it was pretty fast … you didn’t have much time to kind of put your thoughts together.
“I really felt for the guys,” he said. “It was just tough for us not to have a chance to suit up again and play.”
Even though many of his teammates will get another opportunity next season, Mays and fellow seniors Marlon Taylor and Marshall Graves won’t have that.
Since the NCAA tournament was canceled, there has been talk about players getting an extra year of eligibility even though it appears it won’t happen.
Even if it did, Mays told The Advocate he won’t explore that avenue.
“I feel I’m ready for the next stage in my life,” he said.
It’s easy to see why.
A 6-foot-4 guard who played at University High and led the Cubs to two state championships before finishing his prep career at national power Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, Mays achieved a lot in four seasons with his hometown university.
Seamlessly juggling schoolwork and basketball, the kinesiology/pre-med student was a three-time Academic All-American who became the first player in LSU history to record 1,600 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals in a career.
Wade, for one, believes Mays has a future as an NBA player.
If he doesn’t make it, he might have to take the route of another former U-High and LSU standout, Garrett Temple, who has used his basketball skills and talent to carve out a nice 10-year NBA career after going undrafted.
Mays, whose parents and several of his seven siblings are in the medical field, wants to give basketball a try even if it means putting a promising career in medicine on hold.
“I’m 100% with that,” he said. “I’ve kind of been trying to say that, but I understand how much attention what I do in school brings. Basketball is my first love; I grew up watching sports.”
Despite being influenced by the family business, which he obviously respects, Mays said he didn’t grow up really wanting to be in that field.
“I didn’t wake up every day thinking, ‘Man, what can I do to be a doctor?’ ” he said. “For most of my life, I wake up and work as hard as I do because I really want to pursue this basketball thing. It’s been pretty much Plan A, B and C for as long as I remember.”
Mays knows he cancome back and pursue his medical career if basketball doesn’t work out — or even if he plays 15 seasons.
Whatever happens, he knows the past four years helped him grow as a man.
“Me and (fourth-year senior) Marshall Graves talk about it all the time,” Mays said. “We laugh about it because it’s kind of like life is. It’s a roller coaster, and you think you’ve seen it all until the next thing happens.
“But all in all, man, it’s been a one-of-a-kind experience here, and I have no regrets. I’m happy I can look in the mirror and say I gave my all. I got to play in front of the best fans in the country, and I know I have a lot of love here in Baton Rouge.”