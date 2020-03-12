The Louisiana Department of Health issued an edict Thursday putting restrictions on visitors to licensed health care facilities across the state for a 30-day period, spurring action by some area hospitals beyond precautions many are already taking against the spread of the coronavirus.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge metro area as of Thursday afternoon.
Baton Rouge General and our Lady of the Lake stepped up their precautions.
The General decided to begin checking the temperature of all screened visitors, patients, physicians and employees before entering the hospital after the health department ordered its restrictions.
Baton Rouge General is also limiting entrance door availability. Any individual attempting to enter who has a temperature higher than 99 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted inside. Patients coming in with a temperature of more than 99 degrees will be asked to wear a mask.
The hospital is also barring any visitors under the age of 12. No more than two screened visitors may be with patients at a time.
The health department define restricted visitors as those who have been exposed to COVID-19, traveled internationally or live in a community where there is "community-spread." Health care facilities are required to offer other ways for visitors to communicate, such as virtual visitation efforts.
The department also recommends that facilities limit or restrict all elective medical procedures for the next 30 days.
Before the state's order, Baton Rouge General had not reported a decline in elective surgeries, but some patients did reschedule regular appointments or wellness visits and requested information about telemedicine options.
Our Lady of the Lake said Thursday evening it would start limiting patients to two visitors per day. If the patient is in isolation, only one adult will be allowed to see them per day.
The number of entrances to Our Lady of the Lake are being reduced and all visitors entering the hospital will be screened based on CDC guidelines. This will include brief questions such as if a visitor has any symptoms of a respiratory infection, has been in contact with anyone diagnosed with coronavirus or traveled internationally to countries where there have been outbreaks of the disease.
“At this time, all elective procedures and appointments in our hospitals and clinics are proceeding as scheduled," said Catherine O'Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake.
The organization does allow patients to schedule video visits.
"We are in regular contact with our patients to reassure them that our facilities are safe and operations are normal," O'Neal said.
Woman's Hospital began screening patients for coronavirus about a week ago. Now the organization has postponed or transitioned any events to online, such as its NICU reunion.
"We're also encouraging patients to text our pregnancy nurse navigator so they can still receive answers to their questions without leaving their homes," said Caroline Isemann, spokeswoman for Woman's Hospital.
Ochsner Health System has not disclosed any changes to operations in the Baton Rouge market regarding coronavirus. It has shifted three urgent care centers near New Orleans to become COVID-19 screening and testing facilities, which are prepared to receive potentially ill patients kept separated from the general patient population.