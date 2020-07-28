Louisiana officials on Tuesday said they only suspended licenses for four establishments over the weekend only after several previous warnings, with Gov. John Bel Edwards saying the state made "every effort" to get them to comply with the rules.

Before Fire Marshal Butch Browning announced Monday evening that the state had suspended the liquor licenses for four watering holes around the state for violating the coronavirus rules, the state had taken a lax approach to enforcing restrictions. Those four suspensions are the only penalties issued after more than 5,000 visits from state officials, Browning confirmed Tuesday.

"We obviously have tried to be very patient," Edwards said. "But there obviously have been violations that are repeated enough or flagrant enough that you just have to take serious action."

Browning, who joined Edwards for a press conference Tuesday, said his office operates on a "three-strikes-you're-out" policy for enforcing restrictions. If officials find a violation, they won't issue a penalty unless they find the same problem three times after multiple warnings.

He said the only exception is if a business does something "egregious," at which point they might see a penalty after two strikes.

"These are the first four businesses that have received what you would say would be a penalty," Browning said.

The four businesses--Sand Dollar Tiki Bar in Grand Isle; Wo-de's Chill Spot, Harvey; Frosty Factory, Lake Charles; and Pelican Pub, in Gonzales--have hearings set for next week that could result in a 30-day suspension of their licenses.

Officials responded to complaints of a large crowd at an outdoor pavilion at the Grand Isle watering hole and complaints about the Harvey serving customers inside. Bars have been closed to on-site consumption since Edwards' order earlier this month.

Browning said the problems were "so severe we had to cite these people."

He added that he believes mask compliance has been getting better. Out of roughly 840 inspections done from Thursday through Saturday, Browning said officials found only 73 violations.

Edwards said the state is seeing what he hopes is the beginning of a plateau of cases, and most importantly hospitalizations, which he said is the biggest piece of "good news" in recent data.

Still, "they're plateauing at a really high number of cases," Edwards said.