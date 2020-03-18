With its main downtown office closed due to coronavirus concerns, the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office announced Wednesday it will open a drive-up service at its Airline Highway branch on Thursday.

The branch, which will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, will accept only recorded documents and notarial acts.

There will be no public admittance to the building located at 9050 Airline, Suite 100.

"We will be limiting access to the building to staff only, but recording work will be processed while the customer waits or, if they prefer, will be mailed back or returned at a later time as needed," Clerk of Court Doug Welborn said.

Mail-in recordings will be processed as received, he said.

It was announced Tuesday that the Clerk of Court's main office, which is located in City Hall, and its offices inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse also will be closed until that date. However, emergency filings can be made from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday on the third floor of the courthouse. Electronic and fax filings also will be accepted during the closure period.

