GONZALES — An Ascension Parish drive-thru testing site for the novel coronavirus that had been at a Donaldsonville elementary school was relocating to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales and reopened Tuesday, parish officials said.

The shift of the parish site comes as CareSouth, a federally qualified health center, started offering testing on Wednesday at its Donaldsonville location two days per week. Those tests don't have an insurance copay and are free for those without insurance.

New drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in Donaldsonville hot spot DONALDSONVILLE — CareSouth Medical and Dental opened a new drive-thru test site for the novel coronavirus at its clinic in western Ascension P…

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness worked with state and federal officials to secure the tests and the manpower to administer them in Donaldsonville and soon in Gonzales, parish officials said in a statement.

Before the shift to Gonzales, the parish drive-thru site, which is operated by the Louisiana National Guard, had tested more than 1,800 people in Donaldsonville, officials said.

The tests at Lamar-Dixon will continue to be free and be of a variety — painless Quest tests — that allow people to administer them in their own vehicles. Homeland security officials will notify people of their test results, Cointment said in the statement.

Drivers should enter at the second Lamar-Dixon entrance behind the chapel and follow the signage and National Guard members directing traffic, parish officials said.

+3 Coronavirus testing site opens in hard-hit Donaldsonville area A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens early next week in a part of Donaldsonville that has seen the largest number of viral cases in…

The first day of the reopening on Tuesday will be for seniors 65 and older and for medical and emergency responders.

On Wednesday, the site will open to members of the general public, who are 18 or older and have Louisiana identification. A doctor's order isn't required. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday.

Lamar-Dixon is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales.