Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus has "absolutely no benefit" and "proves to be ineffective," Dr. Chris Thomas, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said in an interview Monday.

Thomas, appearing on WBRP-FM in Baton Rouge, said four randomized, controlled trials have proven that that the once highly touted drug "for sure" doesn't work for hospitalized patients.

A big reason for the drug's ineffectiveness is tied to "adverse drug events" such as cardiac dysrhythmia, which is an abnormal heartbeat.

"With hydroxychloroquine we're really sure what those adverse drug events are and so they're both in the liver and they have cardiac toxicity," Thomas said.

In June, Thomas told The Advocate that the drug was more harmful than beneficial.

“We have all learned in COVID the story of hydroxychloroquine, where clearly the harm was more than the demonstrable benefit, at least on the inpatient side,” he said at the time.

The malaria drug repeatedly touted by President Donald Trump and other politicians has not turned out to be a coronavirus cure-all. In April, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that he’d helped to secure 400,000 hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets from pharmaceutical companies for local providers. For a time, hydroxychloroquine was part of the standard treatment for anyone hospitalized with COVID-19, and others were taking the drug as a preventive measure, including Trump himself.

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of the US Dept. of Health and Human Services, reportedly said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that there's "no evidence to show" that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment.

"So, at this point in time, we don't recommend that as a treatment," Giroir said, according to USA Today.

There are still some clinical trials underway in Louisiana determine whether hydroxychloroquine could be an effective prophylactic, a medicine used to help prevent people from getting sick.

Thomas added that remdesivir, on the other hand, is effective. He described the drug as the "Tamiflu" for COVID-19, though it's not an outpatient medicine.

Remdesivir works, he said, because it limits the number of viruses in the body because the enzyme that helps it build up more virus is inhibited. That results in shorter hospital stays, particularly for patients who need oxygen and take the drug early.

But remdesivir isn't a "home run" drug, Thomas said.

"It's a single. But in a disease where we haven't even been able to get anybody on base for about six-to-seven weeks, I'll take a single," he said.

Staff writer Andrea Gallo contributed to this report.