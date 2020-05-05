Louisiana has ordered more than $200 million worth of personal protective equipment to send to hospitals and other facilities as part of the state’s response to the new coronavirus, new figures show.

It’s not clear how much the state will ultimately spend on the masks, gowns, gloves and other gear that has become a precious commodity in the fight against the highly contagious virus. Estimates for the state’s spending has fluctuated as the state revised its needs and placed or canceled orders for ventilators and other equipment, but the figure currently sits at $466 million.

While the state may end up canceling some of those orders, the numbers reflect the state’s mad dash to catch up as the coronavirus exploded in the state over the past two months, and the dire need for protective gear at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities.

Between its own spending, the federal government and donations, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has received 11.6 million masks, 1.6 million face shields and nearly 9 million gloves.

+6 How Louisiana has shipped out millions of masks, gloves and gowns in effort to aid severe shortages For weeks, a fleet of yellow Penske rental trucks has steadily flowed in and out of Louisiana’s state public safety compound in Baton Rouge, N…

Millions more of each are on order, GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom told state lawmakers Monday. For instance, more than 40 million masks, 8.8 million face shields and 10 million gowns are still on order. But as the state sees its needs fall as the numbers of new cases flatten, or as it becomes evident some orders won’t be filled, many will likely be canceled, he said.

GOHSEP delivered most of its personal protective equipment to non-medical facilities, according to a breakdown provided by the agency, particularly parish emergency officials who then distributed the gear to first responders and other essential personnel. Protective gear has also gone to state agencies, nursing homes, prisons and other facilities, as well as hospitals.

“There's a constant shuffling of those orders right now,” GOHSEP spokesman Mike Steele said. “They’re analyzing everything day to day.”

In all, Louisiana is currently estimated to spend $466 million on the coronavirus response. That number topped $600 million at one point, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said.

As 200,000 coronavirus tests head to Louisiana, officials develop plan for nursing homes, prisons With Louisiana receiving the first batch of what is expected to be 200,000 coronavirus testing kits a month from the federal government, the s…

The federal government is currently slated to pick up 75% of those costs, and if the state spends more than $662 million, the share will rise to 90%.

The vast majority of the cost estimates, $405 million, is from GOHSEP, which leads the state’s response to the pandemic. About half of its current cost projections--$206.8 million--is from personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns.

Along with buying up equipment for health workers and others, GOHSEP also spearheaded the building of a temporary hospital facility at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which comprises the bulk of $130 million spent on medical monitoring sites.

So far, a host of local governments, education institutions, health facilities, state agencies, nonprofits and others have applied for public assistance funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. $137 million in spending have been approved for reimbursement from the feds or is currently under review.

+5 Louisiana's post-coronavirus economic downturn might be worse than one after Hurricane Katrina Louisiana state lawmakers on Monday received a sobering glimpse of the state’s economic downturn, which one economist warned would be worse th…

Along with nearly half a billion dollars in projected spending, state agencies are expected to lose at least $53 million in direct revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, not including a massive loss to the state’s tax base for which lawmakers are bracing.

Colleges and universities have lost more than $37 million in revenues, according to GOHSEP figures. The Department of Public Safety, which includes Motor Vehicle offices that have shuttered, has lost $11.8 million.