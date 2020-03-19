Louisiana insurance commissioner Jim Donelon issued an emergency order which requires health insurers across the state to cover coronavirus testing among other rules meant to ease the strain on the health care system amid the pandemic.

While several health insurance companies in Louisiana, including the largest insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield, have previously promised to waive co-pays for COVID-19 testing this rule applies to all companies operating in the state.

Insurers must waive cost sharing for COVID-19 testing when ordered by a doctor under The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and are prohibited from requiring any prior authorization before testing. It does not require insurance companies to pay for emergency room visits or other related costs.

The order permits early refills for most pharmaceutical medications, except for some drugs such as opioids, to ensure that patients don't run out of medications. Beyond that, the order enhances access for medications to be sent in the mail rather than for pick-up at pharmacies.

"That keeps people distant from one another but gives them access to medications," said Frank Opelka, deputy commissioner of health, life and annuity at the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

Another aspect of the order is that insurers are expected to maintain network adequacy and consider any changes or accommodations to make that happen.

"They are going to need to cover a lot more (medical care) than they would in a typical month," Opelka said. "It's not just about the claims process but about capacity making sure people aren't forced out of networks because the network is totally saturated."

One way insurers can do that is to have patients use more telemedicine rather than visiting doctors offices in person.

The order also prohibits the use of step therapy, which refers to insurers requiring more cost efficient drugs are used first before moving on to more expensive options only after the first choice fails.

"If your doctor says this is the drug, that's what the insurer covers, it gets physicians out of extra administrative work and takes some strain off the medical system," Opelka said.

For example, patients would not need multiple doctors visits after trying different medications, some of which may not be the medical provider's first choice.

"We're trying to keep people out of the doctors office while this is going on," he said.

The insurance department does have authority to penalize insurers which do not comply with the order but no specific fines or penalties were disclosed.

Insured individuals with complaints about insurance businesses can call 1-800-259-5300 or submit a complaint online here.

+3 Blue Cross to waive fees for coronavirus testing in Louisiana, among other insurers Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and some other major health insurance providers in the state are waiving fees for coronavirus testing …