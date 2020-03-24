The coronavirus testing site at Baton Rouge General-Mid City will resume operations Wednesday after 119 tests were administered there Tuesday, officials said.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome made the announcement Tuesday evening and thanked Baton Rouge General and the Baton Rouge Clinic for donating enough tests for operations to resume.
So far more than 900 tests have been administered at the testing site.
Only patients who have orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday will be admitted on Wednesday, the mayor's office said.
The orders must be faxed into the site by the patient's physician. Anyone without written orders will not be admitted. The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The community testing site is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics. The test kits needed to operate the site are donated by those hospitals and clinics. The testing site has relieved pressure on hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, which are also administering COVID-19 tests, the mayor's office said.