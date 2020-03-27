The parish's department of Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control has temporarily suspended residential service for rodent control and mosquito spraying as part of continued efforts to reduce the chances of the novel coronavirus spreading even more throughout the community.

But Randy Vaeth, MARC's interim director, says the routine truck spraying through the parish is still occurring on a nightly basis, as well as surveillance measures to track the possible threat of West Nile virus.

"We're trying to comply with the mayor's directive to reduce the density of people congregating together and possibly being exposed to the virus," Vaeth said. Residential service is off until April 6. "The inspectors that do that may not necessarily have to interact with homeowners, but they often have to stop more frequently during the day to use the restroom. And they typically utilize restaurants, fast food places or stop at gas stations to do that."

The decision put 19 employees on paid administrative leave since residential calls ceased Monday.

Vaeth said the parish isn't currently experiencing a high volume of mosquito activity nor has there been any detection of West Nile virus found in the mosquito samples they've caught in traps recently. But the upcoming warmer temperatures could change things, so he said employees are on standby should that happen and the department needs to ramp up services again.

3 new coronavirus deaths reported in East Baton Rouge, bringing total to 9 The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office on Friday reported three additional coronavirus deaths in the parish, bringing the total to nine.

"We're still sending six spray trucks out every night," he said. "We're covering quite a bit of area, targeting places where we're seeing the most activity. That's doable since truck drivers don't have to interact with anyone."

Vaeth said he also urged the pilots certified to operate the planes his department utilizes to spray residential areas to stay as healthy as they can in the coming weeks.

Many of the pilots fall into the high-risk age group the coronavirus has been shown to have a fatal outcome if patients have underlining health conditions.

"You have to have two pilots at a time because you're flying over urban areas," Vaeth said. "Right now, we can't get them tested unless their showing symptoms so I've urged them to stay at home in case we need them."