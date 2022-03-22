Catholic schools in the Baton Rouge area now have permission from the diocese to drop, if they choose to, some or all remaining COVID restrictions, including rules on campus visitors, physical distancing and quarantines.
Schools Superintendent Melanie Palmisano said in a letter to the school community that the change, which took effect Monday, is made possible by the “current low rate of infection” of COVID-19.
“Parochial and diocesan schools are free to resume pre-pandemic practices for students at school sites within administrative policies at each location,” Palmisano wrote in the letter.
While COVID-19 rules in Louisiana have been relaxed greatly since the beginning of the school year, few schools have taken it as far as diocesan schools in Baton Rouge.
The new freedom took effect Monday, but it’s unclear how many diocesan schools are taking advantage of it and to what extent. The Diocese of Baton Rouge has 31 schools in eight parishes.
“Please understand that principals will need time to successfully organize campus protocols for an orderly change in procedures,” Palmisano writes. “Communication on specific updates, therefore, will come directly from the school administration.”
Dan Borné, spokesman for the diocese, said the diocese is not planning to track which schools decide to do what.
The new letter replaces the most recent diocesan COVID guidance dated Feb. 3. Here are rules that Catholic diocesan schools are now free to set aside:
- Quarantine rules requiring that positive or symptomatic students must stay home for five days and that for their first five days back they’d have to wear a mask.
- Students must stay at least three feet apart in classrooms and six feet apart in common areas.
- Static seating in classrooms — kids stayed in the same seats all year to prevent COVID from spreading and to aid contact tracing.
- Rules barring “non-essential” visitors from campuses, a strategy used to limit community spread onto school grounds.
- Rules for students in extracurricular activities, including physical distancing, quarantining and isolation for close contacts. Sports overseen by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, however, still need to abide by LHSAA COVID rules.
Case counts have dropped dramatically since they peaked in January with the omicron variant. In the most recent weekly K-12 COVID report, Louisiana schools reported 762 cases among children and adults, the lowest level since December before omicron arrived.
Louisiana schools have become progressively less strict when it comes to COVID. For instance, mask-wearing became optional for most schools starting in late October. New Orleans public schools were among the last holdouts, only ending their mask mandate on Monday.
When it comes to schools, the state has given up requiring schools to do anything. But state agencies still issue health guidance which public schools typically cite in their own policies. These include quarantining rules, which public schools are sticking with, at least for now.