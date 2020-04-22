New cases of the novel coronavirus remained on a slow but steady rise in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday as deaths in region continued to grow by the double digits each day to approach 250.

The Baton Rouge area added 98 new cases Wednesday for a total of 3,853, the latest state health data show.

The daily increases in cases have remained between 1.5% and 3.5% since April 13 and continued on that path on Wednesday, with an increase of 2.6%.

That level of daily growth adds up over time but doesn't fuel the kind of rapid, exponential growth in cases that state officials had feared could overwhelm the health system when the viral pandemic first broke loose in the state.

The region has slowed from seeing cases double every four days or so to taking more than two weeks, an Advocate analysis of state reporting shows.

Parishes in the region that have been among the leaders in total cases -- East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes -- have also seen their doubling times slow to around two weeks from much quicker rates earlier this month, the analysis of the data shows.

East Baton Rouge had 1,603 cases through Wednesday, an increase of 2.8% from Tuesday. Ascension had the second most at 533, an increase of 3.5%.

Statewide, 404 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, bringing Louisiana's total to 25,258.

Even as the rate of new cases has slowed, deaths continue to add up in the area. Experts have warned that deaths would be a lagging indicator of the virus's spread as a portion of the people initially infected with the virus get sick and die.

The Baton Rouge area added 16 more deaths on Wednesday, three more than the 13 added between Monday and Tuesday, according to counts from local coroner's offices and the state. The state tallies continue to incorporate the 19 new deaths the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported on Monday from the weekend and days earlier.

Dr. William "Beau" Clark reported 111 deaths in the parish through Wednesday while the state has only tallied 95 so far. There has been a lag between several local coroner's offices and the state's reporting.

A total of 1,473 people have died of coronavirus in Louisiana, adding 68 more deaths from Tuesday's reported figure.

State regional health data show that as the rate of new cases has slowed, the use of beds, ventilators and intensive care units has declined somewhat in the Baton Rouge area, leaving a greater share of units available after hospitals and the state had ramped up their numbers to meet the surge.

The state's usage data are for any medical need, not just the COVID-19 illness tied to the coronavirus, but still give a sense of the virus's impact. The data are broken down by state health regions, and the Baton Rouge area one does not include Livingston Parish.

But, in the Baton Rouge area, for example, since late March, hospital beds in use have fallen from a high of more than 2,120 beds to 1,285 as of Wednesday. That has left more than one-third of beds in the region and growing that are available for any medical use, though the latest tally represents a slight rise from weekend.

Since late March, intensive care units in use in the Baton Rouge area have fallen from a high of 391 on April 3 to 256 as of Wednesday. Nearly 31% of all units in the region remain available for any medical use. At one time earlier this month, availability had fallen to just 15% of all ICU beds in the Baton Rouge area.

Ventilators have seen a similar reduction in use but now have even greater availability, with nearly 55% available for any use.

After a rebound in new hospitalizations in Louisiana over the past two days, the current count of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 fell again, resuming its drop on Wednesday to 1,747 people. The drop of 2.8% from Tuesday continues an extended declining trend since the state hit its all-time high of 2,134 hospitalizations on April 13.

Of the current number of hospitalizations, the number of people on ventilators fell again to 287, a drop of 10 from Tuesday. The fall continues a trend since the high of 571 was reached on April 3.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases updated numbers at noon daily.

Health officials are reporting the following numbers for EBR:

Cases: 1,603

Deaths: 111

State lab tests: 347

Commercial tests: 9,364

The state stopped reporting new lab test counts after Sunday to conduct a comprehensive review of commercial test numbers.

New data released on Tuesday show black Louisiana residents are dying from the virus at vastly higher rates than people of other races.

The report shows those dramatic disparities are occurring across the state, regardless of demographics of different communities.

