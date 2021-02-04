Louisiana expanded its eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, allowing people 65 and older to now obtain the vaccine.

The vaccine was previously available to people 70 and older. By lowering the age by five years, an additional 275,000 people will be eligible for the vaccine in Louisiana.

Vaccines will also be available to people in the unified command group, state and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement, and March and April election workers.

The expansion in eligibility will start on Monday.

+3 Louisiana expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older; see details Louisianans who are 65 and older will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time starting Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced,…

There have been 534,985 doses of the vaccine administered statewide since the rollout began on Dec. 14. There are now 47,280 people who are fully vaccinated. The vaccines require two doses a couple weeks apart.

Here's who is newly eligible on Monday:

People 65 and older

Unified command group

State and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement

March and April election workers.

The vaccine has been available to:

(information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.)