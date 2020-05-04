Happy Cinco de Mayo!

While many area restaurants usually would be celebrating with gatherings and events, the coronavirus pandemic has changed things. Big celebrations have been put off to next year, but there's still plenty of celebratory food available for takeout.

Here are three suggestions for where to find it:

Smallcakes

If you're looking for something with a Cinco de Mayo flare to satisfy your sweet tooth, Smallcakes' Cinco de Mayo cupcake box is for you.

The box is filled with margarita, churra, vanilla and chocolate cupcakes decorated in Mexico's colors of red, white and green ($16). Order ahead at (225) 831-1856, then pick up your Cinco dessert at 18135 E. Petroleum Drive.

You also can visit smallcakescupcakery.com to see the other scrumptious desserts on Smallcakes' menu.

Bonefish Grill

The Bonefish Grill is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its Bang Bang Shrimp Taco trio served with tortilla chips and a cookie for $14. Hungry yet? We are!

The limited-time taco lunch bundle is only available today between noon and 2 p.m. Call ahead at (225) 216-1191 to place your order, and then stop by the restaurant at 7415 Corporate Blvd. to pick it up. You can also visit bonefishgrill.com to see the complete menu.

El Paso Mexican Grill

How lucky that Cinco de Mayo and Fajita Tuesday fall on the same day at El Paso Mexican Grill, 4808 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Order you fajitas for $9.99 by calling (225) 400-9977 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. and visit elpasolouisiana.com to see what else is on the menu.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.