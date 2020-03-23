Louisiana on Monday released figures on the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state as of Sunday, with 240 of the 860 positive cases confirmed at the time requiring hospitalization.

The data, provided by the Louisiana Department of Health, were based on Sunday's count of coronavirus cases. On Monday, the state reported a surge in new cases, with 1,172 confirmed across 41 parishes. Thirty-four people have died from the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, LDH reported.

The share of people hospitalized as of a day ago was around 28%, LDH's figures show. In the first two weeks since Louisiana discovered its first case, officials said most patients confirmed to have the virus required hospitalization.

That was because the initial testing criteria was strict, requiring symptoms bad enough to need hospitalization in most cases. That has changed in recent days, as commercial labs came online and the state lab loosened its criteria to begin testing more people. As of Monday, the state lab had administered 1,634 tests and commercial labs had run 4,314 tests.

The health department is working to include hospitalization data on the state's dashboard in the coming days, said LDH spokeswoman Aly Neel.

She added that a person is considered recovered from COVID-19 when seven days have passed since the onset of the illness, they have gone three days without fever and without using fever-reducing medications and respiratory symptoms have resolved or improved.