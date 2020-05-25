Local medical services are rebounding toward normal after the partial lifting of the state's stay-at-home order, as hospitals and clinics take on more elective procedures and shift away from telemedicine.
"I think patients are starting to feel more safe," said Stephen Mumford, chief operating officer at Baton Rouge General. "We're even running our operating rooms later into the evening so we're able to take care of more patients."
While many previously postponed appointments and surgeries are being rescheduled, they are at levels as much as 73% of what's normal. "Surgical volume isn't back to baseline," said Dr. Jimmy Craven, president of the Our Lady of the Lake physician group.
Hospital officials are most concerned patients are skipping even the emergency room for fear of coronavirus exposure. Baton Rouge General saw a 50% drop in emergency room visits. While some of that decline is caused by people driving less and not getting into many traffic accidents, there is a fear people are ignoring real health issues and suffering at home.
"We know that in the last year we didn't cure heart disease and strokes," Mumford said. The worry is that now those patients are going to be sicker.
The emergency department in Baton Rouge at Oschner is about 68% compared to historical averages. Still, the number of patients admitted from the ER is higher as people show up with more acute illnesses. Outpatient surgery appointments have been the slowest to bounce back, and only about half the normal volume of surgery appointments are being scheduled.
Across the entire Oschner Health System there was a sharp decline at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but its seen more new appointments each week for the past five weeks, including a 20% jump last week. Oschner Health System as a whole has about 73% of historical patient volume.
Dr. Chad Domangue, a south Louisiana pain management specialist, said the number of patients he sees has dropped by “30% to 40%." While Domangue’s practice is boosted by legal work, he said his new patients have dropped off. And telemedicine was a poor substitute for his patients in rural areas who don’t have good internet service. “Half the time, I can’t see them so I’m doing everything over the phone,” he said. “That really hindered us at a high level.”
Domangue said he worries about patients who were stuck at home for more than two months, not exercising, and dealing with the stress of the pandemic by eating, drinking and smoking. Many of those patients are still scared to see a doctor, even though they have serious medical conditions.
“As long as the public sees the rest of the world closed down, they don’t feel safe,” he said.
The new normal for many facilities' safety measures includes mandatory masks; patients being screened for coronavirus before they can enter a doctor's office; and medical practices splitting their workday in two parts between seeing "well" patients — those who need checkups or vaccines — and seeing "sick" patients — those who have specific health complaints.
"People are pretty understanding about the well versus sick and needing to keep them separate," said Ashley Weber, a clerical employee at The Pediatric Place. Weber said while the number of visits to the clinic slowed down in April, patient volumes have bounced back to an almost normal level.
Visitors to The Baton Rouge Clinic should expect to wait in their vehicle since waiting rooms are closed. Blood testing, which usually doesn’t require an appointment, is now scheduled for patients, and laboratory specialists have been spread across the building so patients aren’t jammed together.
That's one change that is expected to become a new norm since patients are responding well to appointment-based laboratory visits.
Dr. Danielle Causey, of the Dental Care Group in Prairieville, said while her office has been open for business for the past few weeks and offering the full range of services, she's asking patients over 65 who don't have urgent dental needs to postpone their appointments.
In general, coronavirus restrictions did impact patient visits, especially for specialists like ear, nose and throat, gastroenterologists and dermatologists. A national survey by hospital software firm Strata Decision Technology found that the volumes for hospital services such as cardiology, orthopedics and spinal surgery plummeted by at least 33% for the period from March 1 to April 15 when compared to the same time frame in 2019.
“It’s been a huge impact,” said Dr. Mindy Calandro, a pediatrician at Baton Rouge Clinic. “They’ve started to get back, some of those patients. We are following guidelines mandated by the state. There are a lot of procedures we have to get rescheduled.”
So far, the clinic hasn't had issues with getting regular supplies.
But that hasn't been the case at the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, which has been hamstrung by a lack of personal protective equipment.
It's been more than a month since the clinic has been able to do some elective procedures.
"We hope that we'll be able to do more elective surgeries. We just have to make sure we have enough personal protective equipment," said Trey Williamson, CEO of Baton Rouge Orthopaedic.
The clinic has about 400 employees, about 275 of whom are full time. It is paying workers through a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for now. The goal is to reopen fully before the funds run out.
Several weeks ago, The Baton Rouge Clinic converted its urgent care clinic into a respiratory assessment center so it could screen patients outside the main building for coronavirus. Then it developed a way for patients to be assessed while sitting in their own vehicles. The new process is working so smoothly it's going to stay that way for a while.
As more medical procedures resume, the volume of appointments have bounced back to between 80% to 85% of normal patient volume, said Dr. T. Richard Lieux, who is overseeing the clinic’s reopening.
After the stay-at-home order was enacted in mid-March, all of the clinic's wellness visits and previously scheduled patient appointments were converted to telemedicine visits. The clinic extended its business hours to meet with as many patients as possible. Some very ill patients were allowed to be seen in person over the past few weeks to keep chronic illnesses from getting worse.
“Almost everything we’ve done has been with video visits,” Lieux said. “They are helpful, but they don’t really replace a face-to-face visit. It’s difficult to take care of a patient strictly through a video visit.”
At Woman's Hospital, obstetrics services have remained steady since the pandemic began. For other clinical and outpatient services, the hospital is seeing between 70% to 80% of the normal patient volume. Several physicians have continued to use telemedicine visits, which still represent about 20% of clinic appointments. Surgery appointments are about 75% normal patient volume.