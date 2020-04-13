Coronavirus file photo stock of grocery shopping in Louisiana

Heath Jones, a courtesy clerk at Mac's Fresh Market, wears a mask and gloves while loading groceries in St. Joseph, La., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 BY DAVID GRUNFELD | STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

1,273 known cases of coronavirus were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, up from 1,223 on Easter Sunday.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Heath says a total of 21,016 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 2,134 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized; 461 of them are on ventilators.

884 have died.

As of Monday, health officials are reporting the following numbers for Baton Rouge:

  • Cases: 1,273
  • Deaths: 63
  • State tests: 489
  • Commercial tests: 7,135

The East Baton Rouge coroner reported Monday that an additional 14 parish residents had died from coronavirus since Thursday, pushing the total to 63 since the first death was reported three weeks ago.

Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which in part accounts for the jump reported Monday. Still, it was the largest jump over a weekend — exceeding the six reported last Monday and three reported March 30.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.

NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.

Click here for more information from the LDH.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

View comments