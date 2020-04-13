1,273 known cases of coronavirus were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, up from 1,223 on Easter Sunday.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Heath says a total of 21,016 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 2,134 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized; 461 of them are on ventilators.

884 have died.

As of Monday, health officials are reporting the following numbers for Baton Rouge:

Cases: 1,273

Deaths: 63

State tests: 489

Commercial tests: 7,135

The East Baton Rouge coroner reported Monday that an additional 14 parish residents had died from coronavirus since Thursday, pushing the total to 63 since the first death was reported three weeks ago.

Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which in part accounts for the jump reported Monday. Still, it was the largest jump over a weekend — exceeding the six reported last Monday and three reported March 30.

