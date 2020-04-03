The coronavirus battle hasn't closed The Market at the Oasis.

The open air farmers market at 18327 Coursey Blvd. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The market opened on March 7 in the former Harb's Oasis at 18327 Coursey Blvd. The longtime Baton Rouge garden center that closed at the end of 2019.

Now owner Charbel Harb is getting the word out that the market not only will be open but complying with the Center for Disease Control's social distancing rules to make shopping for locally grown produce safe for everybody.

"We will be both a drive-thru and a walk-up farmers market," Harb said. "We will have elevated tape at the booths where the walk-up costumers will stand for social distancing."

Harb's Oasis in Baton Rouge set to reopen as weekly farmers, arts market Harb’s Oasis, a longtime Baton Rouge garden center that closed at the end of 2019, is reopening as a weekly market featuring farmers, artists,…

Though the March 7 market had 35 vendors, from farmers to artisans, Harb has carved it down to only farmers and plant sellers during the pandemic.

"We've been open the last two Saturdays, and we've only had four farmers, but their tables are filled with vegetables," Harb said. "We have tomatoes, potatoes, salad greens, mustard greens, eggs, sweet potatoes, string beans, radishes, carrots, lemons and squash. And this week we'll have a strawberry farmer joining us, so we'll have another farmer."

Harb said all of the vendors are following safety guidelines by wearing gloves. All booths will be stocked with hand sanitizers and disinfectant, and signs will be posted instructing shoppers not to touch the produce.

"Only the farmers can touch the produce, and they will bag it and hand it to the customers," Harb said. "We would usually charge the farmers $35 per booth, but we're giving them space for free right now. There is no way we could charge them during this crisis."

Harb spent between $10,000 to $15,000 renovating the space that once housed his nursery. He said the market's opening weekend before Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order attracted more than 1000 people and included food trucks and live music. He said he hopes the full market will return after the order is lifted.

"We know this location on the southeast side of town will do great when life gets back to normal," Harb said. "I've had so many people thank me for opening a farmers market here, because there wasn't one in this part of Baton Rouge."