Restaurant dining rooms are still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still order great takeout. And, even stay and eat at those with outdoor patios.

So what are you waiting for? Get on the phone and order takeout for dinner. Here are three suggestions for today:

Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine

Sometimes we need a pick-me-up just because it's Monday, and the Lamb Chops Masaledar at Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine, 5160 S Sherwood Forest Blvd., fits the bill.

The dish comes with lamb chops marinated in nutmeg, cinnamon and aromatic Indian herbs ($22.95).

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 291-4250 between 11 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. or visit bayleafbr.com to see the complete menu.

Atomic Burger

In the mood for something simple yet delicious? The Atomic Burger at Atomic Burger, 5909 Crewk Centre Drive, always hits the spot.

The burger has a freshly ground beef patty topped by American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and the restaurant's signature A.B. sauce ($6.99). You can make it a combo by adding regular fries or edamame, a 20-ounce drink and a fry sauce for $4.49.

Phone (225) 223-6746 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit theatomicburger.com.

Agave Tequila & Taco Bar

How about a salad? But not just any salad. The taco salad from Agave Tequila & Taco Bar, 17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville, is always tasty.

Choose a chicken salad for $11.75 or shrimp for $14.75, which comes with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream in a tortilla bowl.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 313-6376 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit agavebluela.com.

