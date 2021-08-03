A day after Gov. John Bel Edwards told Louisianans to start wearing masks indoors again, Baton Rouge teachers met by the hundreds at a handful of locations to prep for the new school year.

One of the biggest gatherings took place at Liberty High School, where hundreds of English teachers from elementary, middle and high schools met for literacy training.

They filled the cafeteria as well as several classrooms across the sprawling campus on Lee Drive. Mask-wearing was a must; during an afternoon visit, it appeared everyone had donned one.

The training is part of an expansive K-12 literacy initiative that East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse has championed since arriving in Baton Rouge in January. Narcisse has zeroed in on improving literacy as key to catching-up students who fell behind during the pandemic in time for the start of the new semester on Aug. 11.

But the dramatic return of the virus this past month has sparked new worries of exposure for students and staff. Indeed, at least one school in Baton Rouge, Democracy Prep charter, delayed the new semester by a week after recording two positive COVID cases on campus.

Some teachers — it’s unclear how many — decided to minimize risk by skipping Tuesday’s training sessions. On social media, many expressed concern, pointing to leadership training sessions earlier in the summer where few were wearing masks. One school, Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, even posted a picture online Monday morning of a training session where no one wore a mask.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' new COVID order upends schools' plans to go mask-optional The plans of many Louisiana schools to make masking optional for the about-to-start 2021-22 school year were upended Monday when Gov. John Bel…

Two-and-half miles away from Liberty High, Narcisse spoke Tuesday at a news conference at the School Board Office to announce the district’s COVID safety rules for the 2021-22 school year, rules which incorporate the new state mask mandate. School boards in Baker and Zachary approved similar rules Tuesday.

Narcisse said at the news conference that he’s working on addressing concerns from teachers.

“We’ve taken some precautions on the type of spacing and how many people should be in the room and those things so they get that professional development,” he said. “And the other part is we tell folks they have to wear masks as well.”

Narcisse, however, made clear he’s committed to in-person training and instruction after the challenges of last year.

“We are committing to returning to school in person this year because we know that families need this sense of normalcy to thrive,” he said.

The superintendent said many educators agree with him.

“Just as we’ve had teachers concerned, we’ve had just as many teachers who want to be back in person,” he said.

The teachers gathered at Liberty High on Tuesday will stay through Thursday before heading back to their respective schools. The district has hired dozens of instructional coaches to help English teachers become more familiar with their instructional materials as well as become more conversant in the science of reading as they ready for the arrival of kids next week.

“The things they are getting in their professional development, they can turn around and use it the next day,” explained Barbara Lashley, chief of literacy for the school system.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

While some were absent Tuesday, she said she was happy with attendance overall.

“They are interested in knowing what’s going on and they are here today,” Lashley said.

Tuesday’s news conference featured not just Narcisse but also Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, and Dr. Dawn Marcelle, medical director for the Baton Rouge region of the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Both are members of the health advisory committee that helped Narcisse settle on the rules and both are mothers with children in the school district.

O’Neal said the schools did a “phenomenal job” last year of keeping kids safe, and are “poised” to repeat that this year with the new rules. She said mandatory masking is critical to making that happen, especially now.

“Masking during a time of surge is one of the most important things that we can do to mitigate that risk so that we can provide a healthy education for every child,” O’Neal said.

The new mask mandate applies to children starting at 5 years old.

“Why are we doing that?” O’Neal asked. “Because so many kids in our school system can’t get the vaccine yet.”

Masks will be optional in Baton Rouge schools; here are the precautions they're taking Children in Baton Rouge public schools will have the choice of whether or not to wear masks or face coverings this coming school year to prote…

Dr. Marcelle said the new rules took time and effort to develop. As a mother, she said she had a personal stake in getting them right.

“I want to know my child is well, and I’m not going to send my child knowingly and deliberately into harm’s way,” Marcelle said.

Concerns remain about an array of COVID issues, including whether school employees should have to get vaccinated.

The state has not tracked vaccinations by school employees. East Baton Rouge Parish officials were able to track some vaccinations when educators were eligible in late February, but soon after gave up trying.

Several big private employers, including O’Neal’s, have recently mandated employee vaccinations, but K-12 schools in Louisiana thus far have not.

Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school district, said he’s researching the idea, saying it’s more difficult legally for public employers to issue such mandates.

“We are looking into it, yes,” Shamlin said, “but it would require something more than just the superintendent’s decision.”