GONZALES — Ascension Parish should have a drive-up testing center for the novel coronavirus running soon, possibly by the end of the week, top medical officials said Monday.

Dr. Chris Trevino, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Medical Center, said the testing center will be on the Gonzales hospital's campus along La. 30 and near Interstate-10 and is expected to open once supplies arrive, though users will need a doctor's order.

"But operationally we're really ready as soon as we get the supplies," Trevino said.

The signs of expanding efforts to test people for the virus came during a Monday evening news conference at the Ascension Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales not long after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Baton Rouge area's first confirmed case is in the suburban parish.

The officials had no details about who that person is, but Parish President Clint Cointment and other local leaders warned residents to follow state and local health advisories to limit the spread of coronavirus and reduce stress on the medical system. The officials also emphasized their own measures with local government to protect the public and their own workers.

"Because this is a medical emergency, I'm not in a position to argue. To the best of my knowledge and listening to our medical professionals, the best thing to do is to flatten the curve in order to prevent a massive depletion of (the) current capacity of our medical facilities," Cointment said.

The mayors in Gonzales and Sorrento, Barney Arceneaux and Mike Lambert, said their town halls were open but were conducting business through drive- or walk-up windows to try to limit contact.

Cointment added that parish employees will remain at work to provide critical services to the public, while trying to keep themselves safe, and continue to draw their paychecks. Parish government was Ascension's seventh largest employer in 2018 with more than 470 workers.

Trevino said Our Lady of the Lake's hospital in Gonzales has an intensive care unit with seven beds and probably has the ability to add three more. He said doesn't anticipate those numbers posing any sort of issue at this time.

Trevino said the hospital's emergency room has seen a drop in activity in recent days as people have followed advice to stay home and call their doctors before showing up at hospitals, clinics and medical offices. The hospital has also restricted access to visitors, as a precaution.

Trevino and Dr. John Fraiche, the parish coroner, added that the Our Lady of the Lake system and other facilities in Baton Rouge have dozens of additional ICU beds. Without a slowdown in the rate of infection, Fraiche said, he believes the problem down the line may not be the number beds but the number of ventilators and staff.

"I think that's where our real challenge is going to come in," Fraiche said.

But Fraiche warned that Ascension can expect more people with positive tests than the first case announced Monday, saying others have been tested already and a number are self-quarantined in the parish due to overseas travel. Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville has already been able to test around 20 people, he said.

"Now that we're testing more people, we're going to have more cases," he said.

