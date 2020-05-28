More than 200,000 Louisiana families have applied so far to receive a debit card preloaded with $285 — the cost of 50 days worth of meals that their children would have eaten if their schooling hadn’t been disrupted by the novel coronavirus.

Those families and their more than 370,000 children represent 60 percent of the children in Louisiana who receive federally subsidized free or reduced-price meals at school. These families will start receiving their cards as soon as this week.

As many as 240,000 more schoolchildren are eligible but have yet to apply. A short application form for the program was posted online May 18, and it will remain active until June 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Catherine Heitman, a spokeswoman with the state Department of Children and Family Services, which is teaming up with the Department of Education on this initiative, said the June 8 deadline is not set in stone.

“Our goal is to reach as many children as possible,” Heitman said. “If we do not do that, we will certainly consider extending that deadline.”

This one-time payment is known as the Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefit, or P-EBT. It functions just like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, better known as food stamps. The state has created a lengthy Frequently Asked Questions webpage for answers to common questions.

The new benefit is part of a wave of federal relief efforts approved by the U.S. Congress to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus and the temporary shutdown of much of the nation’s economy to arrest the spread of the deadly virus. Louisiana stands to receive as much as $174 million in additional food aid through the new program.

Louisiana is one of 37 states, along with the District of Columbia, approved for P-EBT. Louisiana did not gain federal approval until May 14. Some states moved much more quickly. Michigan was the fastest out the gate, issuing payments as early as April 17, reaching about a million children so far.

A few states have issued payments to families directly without requiring them to apply, using the meal records schools already keep, but Sydni Dunn, a spokeswoman with the Louisiana Department of Education, said that wasn’t a viable option here. She pointed to a stringent student privacy law in Louisiana that prohibits local school districts from sharing “personally identifiable information” with the state agency. The best solution was to have parents apply anew, Dunn said.

“We had to obtain parental consent to verify student eligibility,” Dunn said.

The aid program is one of many efforts to combat hunger which is rising across the country as the ranks of the unemployed continue to grow, especially in Louisiana.

In its most recent weekly household survey, the Census Bureau reported that Louisiana is second only to Mississippi in food insecurity. Almost one in five Louisiana households with children said that in the previous week they sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat.

And food at the store is getting more expensive. In April, grocery prices showed the largest one-month jump since 1974, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

School meal programs are Louisiana’s largest feeding program, but they have been sidelined to a great extent by COVID-19. With cafeterias shuttered, many schools have continued providing meals as best they can along curbsides, via school buses, even through the mail.

Many of those meal programs are continuing through the summer, and new ones are popping up. The Advocate has been tracking them here.

Families who receive the P-EBT debit cards can continue to receive food from these school meal programs without penalty And the new benefit won’t count against SNAP benefits if families are receiving those.

Free or reduced-price school meals reach more children in Louisiana than they ever have — about 83% of children in public school and 14% of children in private schools.

Those percentages have expanded greatly since 2014 thanks to a federal initiative known as the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP. More than 1,000 schools in Louisiana participate, about 90 percent of schools who are eligible. It allows all children in a school or a school district to eat free breakfast and lunch if there are enough children who are at the school already who qualify for SNAP and other income-based government assistance programs.

Some school districts that ordinarily wouldn’t qualify for CEP became eligible after disasters made many of their children homeless. Central and Livingston Parish did just that after the devastating floods of August 2016.

Heitman said that the state is trying to get the message out to families in CEP districts that they too can apply for the P-EBT.

“We want to make sure all of those parents know that they are eligible for this,” she said.

In addition, some families who are newly poor thanks to coronavirus but whose children didn’t receive subsidized school meals before the pandemic may also be eligible. If their current income falls below 185 percent of the poverty line, or $48,000 for a family of four, they are eligible for free and reduced price meals and can still sign up with their school. Then they can turn around and apply for P-EBT.

These families, however, had to have children in school prior to COVID-19, schools that remained closed for at least five days in a row. Consequently, families who were homeschooling their children prior to the pandemic don’t qualify.