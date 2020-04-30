The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office reported seven new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll for parish residents to 158.

Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said six of the victims had died Wednesday and one died last week.

The recent deaths include two women and five men, ages 47 to 87. Clark said all had underlying illnesses that contributed to their deaths. All had been hospitalized in the days leading up to their deaths.

Since the pandemic outbreak ramped up in March, the coronavirus has been blamed for the deaths of 158 East Baton Rouge residents, plus two Mississippi residents who died in Baton Rouge hospitals.