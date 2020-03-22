With the end of what would have been the first weekend of the NCAA basketball tournament Sunday, we take a look back at LSU’s top five first- and second-round wins (in order of significance) from the school’s 22 appearances in the event. It’s actually fewer than that because the 1953 and ’54 teams, who were the Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, received byes directly into the Sweet 16 in tournaments that were roughly one-third the size of March Madness as we know it now. LSU is 16-12 in first- and second-round games, reaching the Sweet 16 eight times since 1979. Three of the wins came in 1979, ’80 and ’81 when, after receiving first-round byes, all the Tigers needed was one victory to advance to the second weekend of play.
No. 11 LSU 83, No. 3 Memphis 81
Second round/Southeast regional
March 15, 1986
Baton Rouge
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
After a rocky season that included a chickenpox scare, LSU was anything but a sure thing for the NCAA tournament after dropping 11 of its last 19 games. But Dale Brown’s team squeaked in as an 11 seed and claimed its first-round game in a double-overtime thriller over Purdue on the Tigers’ home floor (which is no longer allowed).
In the second round, LSU went toe-to-toe with third-seeded Memphis for more than 39 minutes before junior guard Anthony Wilson found himself in the right place at the right time when Don Redden missed a jumper as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Engaging in a wild scramble with several players for the loose ball, including Redden, Wilson managed to dig it out. From the right side of the lane, he elevated and threw up a prayer that was answered when it went off the glass and into the net as the horn sounded.
Even though he played very little in his first two seasons, the miracle basket etched Wilson’s name in the hearts and minds of LSU fans forever.
The result: With the victory, LSU advanced to the Sweet 16 in Atlanta, where the Tigers went against No. 2 seed Georgia Tech in the regional semifinals.
They said it: “People talked about that shot for a long time. My kids have seen the shot … they love it when people accidentally find out I’m their dad, and they ask me about it.” — Anthony Wilson
No. 4 LSU 58, No. 12 Texas A&M 57
Second round/South regional
March 18, 2006
Jacksonville, Fla.
Veterans Memorial Arena
Two stubborn, defensive-minded teams were locked in a fierce battle that, despite the lack of a scoring explosion, thrilled fans until the final horn.
To say it was a “special” win for LSU doesn’t begin to tell the story of a contest decided by an offensive gem from the smallest player on the floor — guard Darrel Mitchell, who was the hero after Texas A&M took a two-point lead with 17 seconds left.
During a timeout, LSU coach John Brady called a play his staff put in a week earlier for such a late-game situation. Named “Special,” it called for the Tigers to screen the screener and play off a switch — allowing Mitchell to drive to the rim if the defense didn’t switch, or step back and fire if a big man popped out on him.
Loosely guarded by 6-foot-11 forward Antanas Kavaliauskas as the clock ticked down, Mitchell suddenly took a step further back and launched a 25-footer that Kavaliauskas lunged to block — only to see it hit nothing but net with 3.9 seconds left for the win.
The result: The dramatic win sent LSU to the Sweet 16 in Atlanta, where the Tigers faced the monumental task of going against top-ranked Duke in the regional semis.
They said it: “I was standing right behind him when he let it go. It was on line the whole way; as soon as it left his hand, I said, ‘That’s going in … boom!’ ” — John Brady
No. 3 LSU 69, No. 6 Maryland 67
Second round/East regional
March 23, 2019
Jacksonville, Fla.
Veterans Memorial Arena
In a game in which Maryland refused to quit, coming back from a 15-point deficit three times to tie it with 25.8 seconds to play, Tremont Waters wasn’t about to back down.
Maryland had all the momentum in the world, but Waters, LSU’s crafty All-Southeastern Conference point guard, had something more important — the ball.
When LSU broke the huddle after a timeout with 19.5 seconds remaining, interim coach Tony Benford had a final message for Waters: “Just make a play,” Benford said.
Waters got a screen from forward Naz Reid at the top of the key, then attacked the basket for a layup with 1.6 seconds left to send the Tigers to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 13 years.
Reid’s screen allowed Waters to get around the corner and head to the rim after dribbling right between Maryland defenders Eric Ayala, a 6-5 guard, and Jalen Smith, a 6-10 forward.
After clearing them, Waters did what he did best in kissing the ball off the glass and gently into the net for the win.
The result: Waters’ clutch basket earned LSU a spot in the Sweet 16, where the Tigers played Michigan State in the regional semifinals.
They said it: “It’s kind of a burden off your shoulders, knowing if you miss the game would go to overtime. … But, in that moment, you want to score.” — Tremont Waters
No. 11 LSU 94, No. 6 Purdue 87, 2OT
First round/Southeast regional
March 13, 1986
Baton Rouge
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
This was the game that launched LSU’s Cinderella Run to the Final Four.
Without a victory in a tense game that lasted well into the night, LSU never would have made it to the second round, or the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, or the Final Four for the second time in six seasons.
As he would do two days later in a win over Memphis, guard Anthony Wilson came up big along with forward John Williams in the epic contest that is sometimes overshadowed by LSU’s second-round upset win two days later.
Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, making seven free throws in the final 16 seconds of the second overtime after Purdue trimmed an 11-point deficit to two in a bid to win or send it to a third overtime.
A lanky shooting guard who was averaging just 9.4 points a game, Wilson scored 10 of 12 points in one stretch and helped keep the Tigers afloat when Williams, who was hampered by a swollen hand, was held to 16 points. But he did have 12 rebounds before fouling out.
The result: With the gut-check win, LSU advanced to the second round for a matchup with 12th-ranked Memphis.
They said it: “I was wide open for 18- and 19-foot shots … and I was hitting tonight.” — Anthony Wilson
No. 4 LSU 72, No. 5 Texas 67
Second round/West regional
March 18, 2000
Salt Lake City, Utah
Jon M. Huntsman Center
Playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1993, LSU made the most of it when it defeated Southeast Missouri State in the first round 64-61 and earned the right to face Texas.
The game was tied at 60-all with three minutes to play when LSU, which was down four scholarship players all season, scored six points in a row to take control, then kept Texas from making a last-gasp run late in the game.
Behind forward Stromile Swift’s monster double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, LSU won for the 12th time in 13 games and punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1987.
Swift, who scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and Brian Beshara each had a defensive gem to help seal the win.
Swift had a big block on All-American center Chris Mihm and Beshara, whose 3-point shot with 17.8 seconds remaining beat SE Missouri, intercepted a pass in the Texas backcourt that resulted in two free throws to clinch the victory.
The result: With the victory, LSU moved on to the Sweet 16 for a regional semifinal matchup with Wisconsin in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
They said it: “There’s not a better story in college basketball this year than LSU. … Now, maybe nationally, people will recognize what we’ve been through and what these young people have done.” — John Brady