As Louisiana experiences a fourth surge of COVID cases and hospitalizations, a mask mandate went into effect Wednesday morning.

The increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations comes as students prepare to return to classroom, football season nears kickoff and the economy gathers steam.

Will there be new restrictions for Louisiana? Should vaccines be required? What will the school year look like?

Join us for a virtual town hall with Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday morning. Our editor, Peter Kovacs, will ask him questions submitted by our readers.

The event will be live from 11:30-12:15 on NOLA.com and theadvocate.com. It is sponsored by AARP.

Can't see the video or module below? Click here.