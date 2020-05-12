Salons and barber shops are eager to welcome back loyal customers, some of whom helped keep them afloat when the coronavirus forced them to close.

Hair care businesses are among many that are relocating furniture and sanitizing their buildings to comply with re-opening rules announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards announced that Friday begins "Phase One" of Louisiana's re-opening, allowing many businesses to resume service with lower capacities and precautions to limit the virus' spread.

After shutting down on March 18, A. Marcelite Salon owner Marce Gauthreaux was getting texts, calls and Facebook messages from her regulars asking how to help. Some were putting down deposits or paying for their next service in advance — others just wanted to help support her personally as a business owner.

“It has been amazing, that is the only way I’ve survived… that’s truly how I paid my health insurance, my rent, that’s what I did until I got back to work,” Gauthreaux said Tuesday.

Troy’s Barber Shop owner Troy Menier is in a similar situation. He was preparing Tuesday to reopen by moving waiting room chairs six feet apart, sanitizing equipment and creating guidelines for how to move clients in and out of the shop.

He said a few customers of his 30-year-strong business had paid for their next few cuts in advance.

“They were very nice people who did that, I thought it was very warm and fuzzy, you know, that some of our customers would do that,” Menier said.

Louisiana coronavirus reopening, Phase I: What's open and what's closed? Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move into Phase 1 reopening on May 15. Phase 1 is hoped to last 21 days until June …

Both Gauthreaux and Menier are immunocompromised themselves – Gauthreaux with an autoimmune condition and Menier recovering from cancer treatment last year – but they’ll wear masks and continue operating at 25% capacity from this weekend to get their businesses back up and running.

Under the Phase I reopening guidelines, which go into effect Friday, salons and barbers can open at 25% capacity and with social distancing.

Menier said he’s expecting an influx of customers looking to tame the locks that have grown wild during isolation. But he also knows that some might still be hesitant to go out even if they are allowed in his shop.

“It’s going to be a little different, some people are still hesitant,” he said. “Anywhere they open the doors some people don’t want to go, like the people with conditions like bad hearts or diabetes. Even me, I went through cancer treatment last year, so I’m still somewhat of a risk and will definitely be making sure I wear a mask.”

The staff at Troy’s Barber Shop have been making their own cleaning solution and using products like paper towels to wipe down equipment as it becomes harder to find disinfectants at the volume needed for a business that must resanitize between clients.

Gauthreaux purchased her disinfectant supplies from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s supply program and has been sorting salon items like towels and smocks into individual bags for each stylist to use rather than having them take from a communal stock.

Her front desk employee has been calling clients whose existing appointments were canceled due to coronavirus first, followed by those who had called and left messages during the shutdown. She said when they do a soft opening Saturday, her staff will meet clients outside the building and take their temperature as well as have them answer a questionnaire about their health.

They’ll wear masks inside and stylists will buffer in 15 to 30 minutes between clients to sanitize each workstation and launder the towels and linens they used in the previous service.

She said as of Tuesday they’d reconfigured the inside of the salon to make sure each station is 10 feet apart – six feet to comply with the Governor’s social distancing orders plus another four to account for a hairstylist’s need to move around a customer while they work.

Gauthreaux said the reopening is welcome despite the difficult parameters in doing so.

"Honestly at the time (we closed) I thought we'd be closed two weeks, but I never imagined it would be two months," she said.