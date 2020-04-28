Livingston Parish government will resume "normal activities of the parish" on Monday after an extended closure of much of parish government's in-office operations due to the novel coronavirus.
But Parish President Layton Ricks said the parish will still honor all the requirements of the Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home and social distancing orders, which are expected to extend through May 15.
Ricks' plans for parish government won't spill over to local businesses or others affected by the state stay-at-home order.
Members of the public visiting parish offices will be required to wear a mask and will provided one if needed and employees will be required to employ social distancing while at work, including limits of no more than 10 people in an enclosed setting, the parish president said.
"We're going to do everything we can to protect parish employees and the public, but we are here to serve the public and we're ready to get back working and doing that," Ricks said at an early afternoon news conference in Livingston.
Parish employees have been working from home and through online systems since parish government office closed. Ricks said the biggest difference that the public may see with the reopening of parish operations is the redeployment of Public Works employees in the field.
He said that the statewide stay-at-home orders remain in effect and Edwards' call and that the closure of parish government's in office operations were the right decision at the time.
In a news conference Monday, Edwards, who had been preparing what state officials had hoped would be an announcement about a phased reopening the state, concluded that Louisiana wasn't yet ready and extended the order that had been set to end on Friday.
He and state health officials said the greater Baton Rouge and other parts of the state have not yet met the criteria set out by the White House to begin phased reopening, though the hard-hit New Orleans area had. They pointed out parishes outside the New Orleans area had seen increasing case counts over the period while some haven’t seen adequate drops in hospitalizations.
Livingston Parish's plans are one of the more forward leaning in the area when it comes to reopening society. City officials in New Orleans recent aired the possibility of canceling Mardi Gras next year, despite business community pressure to reopen, due to uncertainties about the virus and its disparate impact on African-Americans.
But Ricks noted that Livingston has 185 cases and 13 deaths through Tuesday and said he felt those totals, which are lower than some neighboring parishes both on a raw and per-capita basis, were the result of the prior social distancing measures.
Those totals have happened, he said, even though global positioning satellite data show the parish has had a high grade for people traveling around the parish.
"In my opinion, we're ready. People out there are ready to open up," he said.
State health data show that since the early part of April, growth in Livingston's cases have dropped off from double to single digits percentage point growth, though the parish saw 6% daily growth as recently as April 21.
At the same time, availability of hospital beds, ventilators and intensive care units has generally improved from earlier in the month, both in the Baton Rouge area state health region and a separate region that includes Livingston Parish. Parish residents might use hospitals in either of those multi-parish state regions.
Earlier in the pandemic, Livingston's coronavirus testing numbers were well behind those in neighboring parishes, raising questions about what the parish's equally low case numbers meant. Experts have positive cases tallies were tightly linked with the ebbs and flows of the testing process.
But since the state completed a review of testing data last week, Livingston's tally of finished tests has risen markedly, from 450 on April 23 to 2,172 on Tuesday, fourth highest in the 12-parish Baton Rouge area, the latest health data show.
Though Edwards extended his order, he modified it somewhat to allow restaurants to have customers eat outdoors on patios -- if there is no table service -- to allow malls to operate curbside retail and to require public-facing workers to wear masks.
In addition to parish employees wearing masks, Ricks said, some parish offices with open formats have had clear, plastic shields installed for extra protection. He added that all parish offices have been disinfected.
Ricks also urged members of the public who do visit parish offices to try to come alone if possible.