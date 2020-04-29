People dialing the Central Police Department are reportedly having difficulties getting through after supporters of an arrested pastor have flooded the lines, according to a post from the agency.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that the mother of arrested Central pastor Tony Spell posted the agency's phone number on her Facebook page and encouraged people to call.

Spell was arrested after accusations that he nearly hit a protester with a bus outside Life Tabernacle Church.

+12 Central pastor arrested, released after accusations he nearly hit protester with bus The leader of a Central church who's defied Louisiana crowd-size limits aimed at quelling the coronavirus outbreak vowed Tuesday to continue p…

He has also been accused of repeatedly violating Louisiana's crowd size limitations, which were enacted due to coronavirus.

"This phone number is the line we receive all of our calls on including our emergency calls from citizens needing our assistance or help due to a life changing emergency," Corcoran wrote on Facebook. "If you can not reach us due to our lines being tied up please keep trying. If you have an emergency please call 911."