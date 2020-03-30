Eleven East Baton Rouge residents have now died from coronavirus after three more deaths were reported over the weekend, the parish coroner's office confirmed Monday morning.
The first was a woman aged 33 with multiple underlying medical conditions who was hospitalized Friday and died the following day, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
Another woman, age 88, died Sunday after almost a week in the hospital. She also had underlying medical conditions that made her particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, Clark said.
The third death was a man in his 70s with preexisting conditions who had been hospitalized March 23.
The total number of recorded coronavirus deaths in East Baton Rouge now stands at 12. That number includes a Mississippi resident who had been transferred for treatment in Baton Rouge, where he later died. His death is also counted toward the parish death total because state law requires people from out of state to be counted in the parish where they died.
Clark will hold a virtual press conference on the coroner's office Facebook page at 11 a.m. Monday.