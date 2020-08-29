School buildings across Louisiana were shuttered this week thanks to hurricanes Laura and Marco, but, in many cases, children were expected to continue attending school virtually from home.

Thanks to school-issued computers and free or discounted home internet rolled out in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, children were required to log onto their school websites and worked on new assignments, or caught up on old ones. They did so even as hurricane-force winds churned in the Gulf of Mexico and finally landed with devastating force Thursday near Lake Charles.

It was a stark contrast with past hurricanes, in which kids being out of school was a given.

In the greater Baton Rouge area, several school districts, including East Baton Rouge and St. Helena parishes, continued with daily online instruction rather than taking weather days. Other schools, including those in Ascension Parish, started the week completely closed, but reopened virtually mid-week well before the weather had passed.

Kelli Joseph, superintendent of St. Helena Parish, said the world has changed.

“In previous years, if there were no kids at school and no teachers at school, there would be no instruction taking place,” Joseph said. “That’s not the case now.”

Other leaders, however, played it safe and canceled all school. That’s what Zachary schools did, shutting down completely from Monday to Thursday.

Superintendent Scott Devillier said he was concerned that potential power outages would make it hard for children to do their work. He also worried that adults might be too busy with storm preparations to help their children learn virtually.

“We want to make sure whatever we do is going to be a quality experience, so we didn’t take that option this time,” explained Superintendent Scott Devillier.

Louisiana’s compulsory attendance law requires that students aged seven to 18 attend school for at least 60,120 minutes a year. That works out to 167 days lasting six hours apiece.

School districts like East Baton Rouge and St. Helena that opted for virtual instruction this past week are planning to count every day as a school day. Schools that closed all week lost five days, or 1,800 minutes of instruction.

Zachary’s four lost days are in addition to seven days lost earlier this month when the school district delayed the start of school due to worries about coronavirus. Those 11 days add up to 3,960 lost instructional minutes that will have to be dealt with.

Devillier said Zachary’s 2020-21 school calendar has some extra time built in already. Still, he anticipates that Zachary will end up adding a day or two of instruction later in the school year to comply with state law.

Devillier said he used to push harder to keep schools in operation. He said his views changed after having to cancel school at the last minute, just before daybreak on Aug. 12, 2016. The rainy weather, thought to be headed to Florida, made a last minute turn and struck central Louisiana, causing historic flooding. The flooding caused some local schools to stay closed for weeks, even months.

“Yes, we need to be in school, but we’re not going to take a risk,” Devillier said. “You can always make up a day. But you can’t make it up if something tragic happens.”

Louisiana education leaders waived the compulsory attendance law in the spring when the coronavirus outbreak began. For the 2020-21 school year, though, those leaders opted to keep the law in place.

Since almost every school district is offering at least some virtual instruction this year, these officials are allowing for alternatives to just counting heads in a classroom.

“That can vary from being present for virtual lessons to completing and turning in digital on-demand or paper-based work that was assigned beforehand,” explained Ted Beasley, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Education. “How attendance is counted in the virtual/distance setting varies on a system-by-system basis.”

Live virtual classes, where student attendance is captured automatically when they log in, were rare this week. Instead, schools mostly assigned work via online learning platforms such as Google Classroom and asked students to complete that work independently. It’s what’s known as “asynchronous” instruction.

“If the students completed that assignment, we consider that in attendance,” Joseph said.

That works retroactively. So if a student was assigned work on Monday and completed it on Friday, they would be counted as in attendance on Monday.

How long students have to complete assigned work and be counted as in attendance varies by school, even by teacher.

One common approach is that all work from the prior week has to be turned before school restarts again Monday morning for students to be counted as in attendance. Other schools are taking a more case-by-case approach.

Joseph said she’s not setting a time limit. She noted many families in St. Helena can’t easily connect to the internet given the spottiness of cell and internet service in the rural parish.

“We will be as fair as possible with our kids,” Joseph said. “We’re not going to penalize them for something that they didn’t create.”

Ben Necaise, associate superintendent in East Baton Rouge Parish schools, said teachers make the call on when kids are absent. He likened it to how teachers already have a lot of latitude in deciding how late to accept late work.

“If I’m a teacher, I can let you make up work from three months ago if I want to do that,” Necaise said.

Necaise, however, said that students who are nowhere to be found for several days are treated as truant.

“If a student is missing a full one week or two, that’s going to necessitate another action,” he said.

As far as this past week, he said the school system will review virtual attendance to see if there are any issues, and it will consult with the state Department of Education for guidance.

“With virtual now, it puts it all in a grey area,” Necaise said. “We may wind up having to make up some virtual time.”

Some strictly online schools, such as University View Academy, decided to close all week in response to the storms. UVA, as it’s known, opened in 2011 and educates about 3,500 students across Louisiana.

Michelle Clayton, UVA’s superintendent, said the school shut down rather than penalize students in the path of the storms who consequently couldn’t participate in school so it shut down. But a school like UVA is never truly closed, she said.

“When we quote and unquote close schools, our kids can keep working,” Clayton said.

Students receive two weeks of work at a time and many work ahead even further, she explained. Even without the days counting, more than 72% of UVA students as of Friday night had logged in to do schoolwork — a percentage she expects to increase before the week officially closes out at midnight Sunday. That compares to 90%-plus attendance during a normal week, she said.

When school resumes Monday, UVA students displaced by Hurricane Laura will get some latitude to make up their work later.

“There will be some students who don’t work next week, they will have to catch up,” Clayton said. “But that’s the beauty of our school. They can catch up.”