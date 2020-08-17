City leaders and school officials in Tuscaloosa are concerned over the lack of masks and social distancing as Alabama students returned to campus for rush events and dorm move-ins over the weekend.
Police issued 12 citations and arrested four people Sunday after photos began circulating on social media showing large crowds gathered outside local bars, AL.com reported.
Walt Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, was among those tweeting Sunday about students failing to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.
"Why? We are desperately trying to protect [Tuscaloosa]," Maddox wrote. "We are trying to have a college football season."
Maddox's tweet was in response to a photo posted by Greg Byrne, the Alabama Director of Athletics. The photo showed dozens of students standing in a line without masks or 6 feet between one another.
"Who wants college sports this fall?" Maddox tweeted. "Obviously not these people!!"
Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity - We are trying to have college football season. We have been running details for 3 straight nights. @TuscaloosaPD is stretched thin between COVID-19 and these details. We will be requesting daytime help from #UAPD. https://t.co/ZHCR2XAk8F— Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) August 16, 2020
Can't see the tweet? Click here.
UA lineman Chris Owens also voiced his frustration over the lack of safety precautions by students.
"How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask," Owens tweeted. "Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa?"
Maddox said the Tuscaloosa Police Department and fire department will be actively enforcing masks and social distancing Monday morning.
"It’s a damn shame that our officers who are stretched thin across the city and who are working to exhaustion can’t have a few hours of down time," Maddox said.
.@TuscaloosaPD and @T_Town_Fire are coming in early and will be actively enforcing. It’s a damn shame that our officers who are stretched thin across the City and who are working to exhaustion can’t have a few hours of down time.— Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) August 17, 2020