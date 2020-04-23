The Belle of Baton Rouge

Winnings by casinos in the Baton Rouge market were down by nearly 58% in March from a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the state’s gambling halls.

The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino brought in $97.1 million during March, a 60.6% drop from the $246.3 million the properties brought in during March 2019, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.