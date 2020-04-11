Health officials reported 70 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far to 1,158.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 20,014 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. 470 of Louisiana's 2,067 hospitalized patients are on ventilators.

So far, 806 people have died across Louisiana, including at least 45 in East Baton Rouge, state health official say.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has typically been ahead of the state on death counts in the parish and, as of Friday, had counted 49 parish residents whose death was tied to the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

In East Baton Rouge, state health officials and the parish coroner are reporting the following numbers:

Cases: 1,158

Deaths: 45

State lab tests: 460

Commercial lab tests: 6,514

After appearing to slow a few days ago, the rate of growth in coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge and the broader region has started to pick back up slightly.

Experts have said case numbers offer a tricky metric, appearing to be more reflective of the ebbs and flows of the coronavirus testing process than the virus' real-time spread. Still, the case figures provide a sense of who is known to be infected so far.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.