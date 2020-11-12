Nearly a month after they reopened, bars in Ascension Parish are expected to be forced to shut down on-premises sales again after new state coronavirus data show the suburban Baton Rouge Parish has slipped back below state health benchmarks.
Ascension appears to be the only parish in the Baton Rouge area so far that had regained the ability to have on-premises alcohol sales after a summer spike in cases, only to lose that ability again this fall.
Previously, improving conditions had led the state to allow Ascension to opt in to Phase 3 and reopen bars Oct. 14.
With the looser rules under Phase 3, bars and other alcohol-serving establishments can operate with table service at 25% capacity with up to 50 patrons, and they must close at 11 p.m. Other restrictions also apply.
Before Thursday's data bumped Ascension, eight of the 12 parishes in the Baton Rouge area had seen improving health statistics and opted in to Phase 3 for expanded bar operations, including East Baton Rouge Parish since Sept. 30.
None of the new data in any other those parish Thursday suggest they risk losing expanded bar operations this week, but West Baton Rouge Parish may be in danger next week if trends continue, the data show.
Under the state rules, parishes must maintain positivity rates at or below 5% for two consecutive weeks and then ask to opt in to the Phase 3 rules so that bars can have the expanded operations under the phase.
Some parishes like St. Helena and Livingston have never met those marks, while one, East Feliciana, hasn't asked to opt in because of its limited alcohol establishments, parish officials said.
But Phase 3 also requires parishes to keep viral test positivity rates down or risk losing the right to have expanded bar operations again. Two consecutive weeks of positivity above 10% push parishes back out of Phase 3.
The new state health data released Thursday show positivity rates in Ascension broke 10% for the two consecutive weeks stretching from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4: 12.8% and 12% for the two weekly periods.
The positivity rate shows the share of positive tests in a given batch of testing.
Health experts say the percentage is one measure of viral spread but also an indicator of the penetration of testing efforts into the community. All things being equal, increased testing should lead to lower positivity rates as long as the rate of viral spread isn't increasing.
Cameron Parish had previously lost its ability to have bars reopen due to high positivity rates, the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says.
Ascension Parish did remain midday Thursday on the state office's "opt in" list published online.
But, when questioned about Ascension's status in light of the new figures, ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier Jr. said in a text Thursday that "if any parish is above 10% for two weeks, they will be required to return to phase 2."
