Baton Rouge businesses and patrons appear to mostly be following Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's order to wear masks in public businesses — which means the city has not had to enforce the criminal penalties that come with the order, the mayor and law enforcement leader say.

"I believe many of the businesses wanted government to help them navigate this," Broome said. "Just the mere fact that we have a mask order helped the businesses enforce it to the public."

The mask order allows police to issue a misdemeanor summons for those who didn't adhere to the "no mask, no service" rule at local businesses.

Broome ended up tweaking some of the initial language in her executive order — like swapping out the word "shall" with "may" when it came to enforcement actions. After talks with the Baton Rouge Police Department, she wanted to give law enforcement more discretion with how they handled any complaints they received regarding businesses not in compliance.

"When we were in Phase 1 and certain businesses that were not supposed to be operating or had large crowds, the police department was able to enforce those mandates in a very polite way and people accommodated," she said. "I believe their strategy has worked."

Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said about two thirds of the businesses he's heard from were supportive of the mandate from the beginning. He says business owners see face coverings as a much better alternative to another forced economic shutdown.

"Our greatest concern has been to not go backwards toward another stay at home order," he said. "I think a lot of businesses see this as an important way to keep the economy going."

The mandate has also allowed some businesses to enforce mask rules without taking the heat from disgruntled customers, because they can put the responsibility on the mayor's office, Knapp said.

For the past several weeks, public-facing employees were required to wear masks on the job, but customers weren't. Knapp said that "placed businesses in a difficult position because they wanted to protect their employees but didn't want to alienate customers."

He said the mandate gives those businesses "the grounds to have that tough conversation" when needed. Some have been relieved to give their employees the added protection.

Based on anecdotal reports, Knapp said it appears people are complying even better than expected.

"I can't find a single person who likes wearing a mask," he said. "But people are acknowledging that it's a necessity for public life today."

As of Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is responsible for enforcing the mandate within city limits, had received 88 complaints about non-compliant businesses since the order was announced.

Police are reaching out to those businesses via phone and informing them of the requirements. Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said no enforcement action has been taken and "contact with the business owners has been positive and productive."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said last week that he hopes residents will follow the mayor's order on their own, which will allow law enforcement officers to focus on preventing and solving more serious crimes.

On Thursday, Paul held a press conference alongside local anti-violence groups noting a spike in killings in the city. Baton Rouge is on pace to break its record for homicides in 2020.

