The 19th Judicial District Court said Thursday it is aligning with Gov. John Bel Edwards' latest coronavirus stay-at-home order and will remain closed through May 15.

The 19th JDC in downtown Baton Rouge had been scheduled to reopen Friday, but that won't happen now.

Edwards on Monday extended his previous statewide stay-at-home order from April 30 to May 15.

The 19th JDC's announcement Thursday afternoon came several hours after the Louisiana Supreme Court prohibited in-person court proceedings across the state until May 18.

The high court last week also said there will be no criminal or civil jury trials in Louisiana state courts before June 30.

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's offices in the 19th JDC are still accepting emergency civil and criminal filings from 8 a.m. until noon on weekdays. Electronic and fax filings also are being accepted as usual.