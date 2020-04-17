Louisiana bankers churned out 26,635 federal assistance loans totaling $5.1 billion as part of a $349 billion program designed small businesses afloat.
The Louisiana Banker Association quoted results for the Paycheck Protection Program released Friday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The association noted that SBA data indicates 74% of the loans are for $150,000 or less. About 60% of all loans approved are through community banks.
The program administered by the SBA through participating banks and credit unions is a centerpiece of last month’s $2.3 trillion massive rescue bill for individuals and businesses. The program gives grants and loans to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent while shutting down their businesses during social distancing edicts to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“Bankers view the PPP as vitally important and have overcome issues of illness, remote working and skeletal staffing to work through a mountain of challenges presented by the program itself,” said LBA Chief Executive Officer Robert Taylor.
“With the vast majority of Louisiana banks never having been SBA lenders and learning and executing the PPP program simultaneously, the SBA data shows Louisiana bankers equaling, and in some cases exceeding, other states of similar or even larger population than Louisiana,” Taylor said.
The association said it supports an additional $250 billion appropriation from Congress for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many small businesses are waiting to have their applications processed after the initial funds ran dry.
Louisiana bankers are ready to get the new money out as soon as it's released, the association said.