The coroner on Friday reports five new coronavirus-related deaths in East Baton Rouge, bring the parish total to 163.
"During the last 24 hours, my office has investigated the deaths of East Baton Rouge Parish residents who were each tested and found to be positive for the COVID-19 virus," Coroner William "Beau" Clark reported.
A 29-year-old female was among one of the patients. The coroner says she was admitted to an area hospital on March 25 and died on April 23.
The other four deaths were patients ranging from 71 to 94 years old.
East Baton Rouge has now had 163 COVID-19 related deaths of residents, with an additional two from Woodville, MS.
