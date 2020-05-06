Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company with offices in Lafayette and Opelousas, generated $31.8 million in net income during first quarter, up from $31.3 million during first quarter 2019.
Earnings were up from 95 cents per share to 96 cents per share. The company's revenue increased from $467.3 million to $491.6 million in net service revenue.
Amedisys collected a bit less money from Medicare reimbursements and a little more from non-Medicare insurance sources for home health, the difference between $213 million down to $203 million from Medicare and $96 million compared to $99 million during first quarter this year. It generated more revenue from Medicare for its hospice services, about $160 million compared to $130 million during first quarter 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic did bring down profits since costs increased, according to the company. It spent about $1 million on training, quarantine pay and supplies, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records. It also saw fewer home health and hospice referrals during the pandemic.
"COVID-19 impacted our volumes and costs beginning the second half of March," said Paul Kusserow, CEO of Amedisys in a news release. "We do expect near term disruption."
The company withdrew its full year financial guidance, citing potential impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
But it is on track to acquire a hospice care competitor in Arkansas in a $235 million deal in the coming months.
Amedisys is acquiring Homecare Preferred Choice Inc., doing business as AseraCare Hospice. The company more than 2,100 patients in its network and has 1,200 employees across 44 locations and 14 states. AseraCare Hospice generates about $117 million in annual revenue. The deal is expected to closed June 1.
Amedisys' stock was trading around $180 per share on Wednesday by market close, down from its 52-week peak of $213 in mid-April.