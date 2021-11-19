Dana Wallis, R.N., gives Mary Benton Levasseur, 7th grader, her second inoculation as West Feliciana Middle School students get a COVID -19 vaccination Friday August 13, 2021, in St. Francisville, La. The West Feliciana Parish Hospital in St. Francisville is working with West Feliciana High School to vaccinate some of its students, specifically several students who have already received their first COVID shot, but not their second yet. It's through an arrangement with West Feliciana Parish Hospital, which led a more extensive vaccination drive of local school employees this past spring. The school's principal is Karolyn Taylor.