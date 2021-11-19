Louisiana will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit an exemption, to attend schools, daycares and universities, under a pending health department rule that adds the disease to the state-mandated immunization schedule.
It's unclear when exactly the rule will be enforced, though it will only apply to age groups that are fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration to get the jab. Kids as young as 5-years-old are currently eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, though so far, full FDA approval has only been granted for those age 16 and up.
Louisiana’s Office of Public Health alerted the Legislature of the proposed rule change on Sept. 20 when it published a “Notice of Intent” both online and in the Louisiana Register, a journal that provides access to legal notices from state agencies.
Under the state’s rule-making statutes, that notice set off a 30-day shot clock for the Legislature to call an oversight hearing, where they can make changes to, approve or reject the proposed rule. Members of the public can also submit comments during that period or request a hearing.
However, that timeframe expired in October without garnering any input or opposition from the public or requests for oversight hearings, according to Aly Neel, a health department spokesperson.
Still, the chair of the House Committee on Health & Welfare, state Rep. Larry Bagley, said lawmakers plan to hold an oversight hearing in December before the rule is adopted.
Students are already required under state law to be immunized against certain vaccine-preventable diseases before attending public and private K-12 schools, daycares, universities and colleges. The Legislature delegates responsibility for curating that list to the state health department.
To enter kindergarten, for example, students must be vaccinated against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, Chickenpox, Hepatitis B, the Whooping Cough, measles, mumps and rubella. Another round of shots is required before entering 6th grade to boost immunity and stave off meningitis.
Still, Louisiana offers broad exemptions from those mandates. A student or guardian can submit a written dissent to opt out of the immunization requirement. Or they can provide a letter from a physician stating that a particular vaccine isn’t advised for medical reasons. The state Department of Education even provides a stock exemption form online.
Bagley, a Stonewall Republican, said the exemptions should offer comfort to those who aren't interested in getting the shot.
“All you need to do is say, ‘No, I’m not going to take it’,” Bagley said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.