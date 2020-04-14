Saying Louisiana politicians are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to further their goals, a national reproductive rights group Tuesday asked federal court in Baton Rouge to immediately block the state’s efforts to close the state’s three abortion clinics.

“This is a shameful abuse of power,” said Nancy Northup, President & CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, based in New York City. “Louisiana has been trying for decades to end abortion.”

The Center represents the Hope Medical Group in Shreveport in this action as well as in other high court litigation involving nearby hospital admitting privileges for physicians who perform the pregnancy ending procedures, which depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules could permanently close abortion clinics in Louisiana and other states.

Northup told reporters in a telephonic press conference that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and his anti-abortion allies apparently couldn’t wait for the Supreme Court decision that was due in late May/early June before the pandemic and targeted an abortion clinics through an interpretation of a March directive by the Louisiana Department of Health limiting nonemergency medical procedures during the COVID-19 crisis. But Section A of the health department order excludes patients with an emergency or whose health would be undermined by waiting.

The Center argues that delays for abortions, which have limitations based on the age of the fetus, force patients into traveling hundreds of miles to states where the legal medical procedure is more readily available or force women to give birth against their wills.

Landry issued a statement, noting that he hasn’t served with the lawsuit yet, and saying the abortion clinics are asserting that “the rules that apply to other facilities do not apply to them.

“While the rest of Louisiana has come together to fight COVID-19, it is disappointing that (Hope Medical) is once again claiming that are exceptional and entitled to a blanket exemption.”

Landry last week launched an investigation into whether the state’s three abortion clinics were abiding by the health department directive.

Assistant attorney generals burst in on the Hope Clinic last week – they visited clinics in Baton Rouge and New Orleans as well – demanding a review of the protocols put in place and equipment being used to check compliance, said Kathleen Pittman, Hope’s administrator. They also demanded to review the personal records of individuals who have received abortions since the beginning of the pandemic.

The visits came as something of shock, Pittman said. Usually, it’s health department personnel who perform inspections, not the state’s chief law enforcement agency.

Pittman said she needed to involve lawyers to keep the Attorney General’s Office from taking the charts of individuals who received abortions back to Baton Rouge.

At least seven states have issued orders that have been interpreted as including abortion clinics. Legal challenges to similar closure orders are pending in Ohio, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Iowa. So far, restrictions have been temporarily blocked in all but Iowa, which settled its case.

Republican state attorneys general, whose association Landry leads, have appealed those decisions. So far, only the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the only appellate court to consider a trial court’s restraining order barring use of emergency COVID-19 orders as a pretext for closing the abortion clinics.

The 5th Circuit on April 7 upheld Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 22 directive, thereby allowing state officials to shutter the clinics. That order has since been modified to allow abortions for women whose pregnancies have gone long enough that the procedure would no longer be allowed under existing state laws and, on Monday, to allow women to end pregnancies using medication in some cases.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards used similar language as Abbott in his order doing the same thing.

Landry’s teams started visiting Louisiana’s abortion clinics the day after the 5th Circuit’s decision.

On March 30, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, of Austin, temporarily restrained Texas officials from enforcing Abbott’s order as it applied to abortion clinics. The state went to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which lifted the temporary restraining order, thereby closing abortion clinics while the courts figured what to do next.

In a 2-1 decision written by 5th Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan, of Baton Rouge, the majority used unusually sharp language in criticizing Yeakel for ignoring federal caselaw that oversees public health emergencies. The majority contended that the COVID-19 pandemic has created such “mounting strains on health-care systems,” that Texas is within its rights to ban non-emergency medical procedures, including abortions.

Fifth Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, of Houston, joined in Duncan’s decision.

Judge James L. Dennis, of New Orleans, disagreed, pointing out that abortions are legal medical procedures that are time sensitive. He noted that the federal caselaw on which the majority relied comes from a 1905 decision that gave the state authority to force vaccinations on Massachusetts residents during a smallpox epidemic and therefore was not really on point.

