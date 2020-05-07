The Baton Rouge Area Chamber negotiated a deal with a local wholesale supplier for businesses to purchase personal protection equipment in an online marketplace as companies reopen their doors to employees and customers in the region.
Port Allen-based Lyons Specialty Co. LLC is distributing personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves, and also sanitizer at its warehouse after businesses buy online. Many companies have been concerned about access and cost of the supplies, which are in high demand. The state stay-at-home order could be lifted for many companies on May 15, the chamber said.
“We have heard from businesses across the region that access to PPE threatens their ability to reopen safely,” said Adam Knapp, CEO of BRAC.
About 72% of business respondents in a recent BRAC survey had not purchased personal protective equipment but were worried about access to supplies. About 92% of businesses expected to purchase sanitizer while 72% looked for masks, 70% want gloves and 59% need thermometers.
“Everyone is aware of the supply chain issues with these products … we have been able to not only secure the quantities needed, but also procure these products at the best possible prices," said Hugh Raetzsch Jr., CEO of Lyons Specialty Co. "We are all anxious to get the businesses in our area open again and the Louisiana economy back on track.”
A box of 50 surgical face masks costs about $38, for example.
About 10% of the company's sale proceeds are set aside for BRAC, which was not eligible for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan due to its business structure.