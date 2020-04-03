The Louisiana Department of Health are reporting 10,297 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana on Friday, an increase of 1,147 from Thursday's numbers.
Of those, 389 are from East Baton Rouge Parish.
As of Friday's noon update, 370 people have died across the state, including 13 from East Baton Rouge.
The increased numbers do not mean the tests were administered in that time frame, just when the results were received by the state.
There are currently 1,707 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Louisiana; 535 of them are on ventilators.
See our coronavirus tracking map here.