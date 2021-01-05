DONALDSONVILLE — Free testing for the novel coronavirus will start 9 a.m. Wednesday in Donaldsonville and go on three more days through Jan. 21 as cases continue to rise in the west bank city of Ascension Parish.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said parish government and Ochsner Health System are working together to provide four days of free testing from 9 am. to 4 p.m. each day at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville, parish officials said.
The parish has added 655 new cases and four new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in the two weeks since Dec. 22, state health data show.
The parish continues to have double-digit positivity rates suggestive of strong community spread, while one census tract in Donaldsonville continues to be among the top 5 in the state for total cases since the pandemic began in March, hitting 840 cases through Dec. 28, state data show.
Testing will be offered Wednesday and Thursday and again on Jan. 20 and Jan 21, parish officials said in a statement Tuesday. Tests are offered to anyone 2 or older, and a doctor’s orders aren't required.
Those seeking to be tested should enter the Lemann Center parking lot from the Church Street side and then exit onto Thibaut Drive.
Directional signs will be posted. Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies will be assisting with traffic control, officials said.
For additional information about the tests and getting the results, visit: https://www.ochsner.org/testing
To find other testing sites in Ascension Parish, visit: https://ascensionparish.net.