For healthy retirement center residents, the coronavirus has done more than cause fear. It has separated them from loved-ones who would visit if they could.
While they remained socially distanced, residents at Williamsburg Senior Living Community, ages 75 to 101, got to see their relatives on May 1, if only in passing.
The facility held a "Krewe of Karona" parade in which more than 60 cars drove by so families and friends could throw kisses, give air hugs and send encouragement.
“The residents and staff of Williamsburg were blown away by the immediate responses we received. We never expected to have more than 60 cars in our parade,” said Tonia Griffin, Williamsburg marketing director.
Birthday parades
Doveal Austin Essex's 99th birthday was celebrated Saturday, May 9, with a birthday parade in Southern Heights neighborhood on 79th Avenue.
The lawn was decorated with a Happy Birthday sign message while friends and family drove by, waving, honking horns and wishing her a great day with balloons, cards, signs and cakes. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stopped by and presented Essex a "Certificate of Celebration."
On May 12, over on Bayberry Avenue, another parade took place to celebrate the 90th birthday of Bernice Thomas. Her grandchildren rounded up family and friends for the surprise parade. The mayor also stopped by. Thomas was overwhelmed with love as she watched the many cars pass by serenading her, bringing gifts and waving homemade signs.
Angels among us
Peggy and Bruce Broussard say there's a band of angels in the Shadowbrook neighborhood off South Harrell's Ferry Road. Four of them spent a couple of days distributing masks and gloves at the homes of elderly residents.
"It was so neat to watch them," Peggy Broussard said. "They knocked on the doors and sang 'You Are My Sunshine' as they handed out the much-needed articles. There were lots of tears and smiles as they wandered through the complex."
Peggy Broussard's stepdaughter, Kris Kimball, had posted a notice online about the need for these articles and received donated bundles of handmade masks. She provided the gloves. Accompanying her were neighbors Ann Rasmussen and Kathy Wicker, who distributed homemade cakes and cookies, and Charlie Whinham, the Broussards' stepson-in-law.
The next day, Kimball paraded around with her cousin, Donna Graham, and Maddox, Donna's grandson, dressed in dinosaur suits, knocking on doors with a sign that encouraged them to stay at home. The sign said, "Extinction Sucks! Stay Home!"
"Kris, my stepdaughter, and her hubby, Charlie, have so unselfishly shopped for us each week in order to keep us safe and healthy," Peggy Broussard added. "I feel so blessed to be here as a part of this loving community."
Clowning around
Rhonda Lawrence, of Baton Rouge, was once a professional clown, and since the coronavirus outbreak, she has reprised that role to tell children's stories on Facebook, says her husband, Harold. She identifies herself as Silly Sally the Clown with her favorite friend Sunny Bunny.
"She felt that if she could make the children smile that this too could be contagious," he said. "Smiles take stress away and that is something that she can do by being Silly Sally. Let’s face it, we are all just kids at heart!"
Her grandson, Ruston, doesn't realize Silly Sally is his grandmother, Harold Lawrence said.
Going out of her way
Since Frances Bennett moved to St. James Place following her husband's death, friend Mae McGuffey has been of enormous help. She helped Bennett clean out her house, Bennett said, bakes and brings brownie bites to St. James. When Bennett celebrated her 80th birthday in February, McGuffey baked treats, helped greet people and served food.
Her kindness has continued since the coronavirus quarantine began, Bennett said, with McGuffey bringing items in short supply, such as apple juice, orange juice, bread and baked goods.
"The main item that she brought me was toilet tissue!" Bennett said. "My daughter looked all over town and couldn’t find any, but Mae came through!"
Scrubs for Ochsner
Careismatic Brands donated 200 scrubs for Inka's Uniforms in Baton Rouge to deliver to Ochsner Hospital. "We added to that number by pulling from our stock here at Inka's Uniforms to donate even more scrubs to the heroes that wear them," said owner Inka Mims. She noted that Mike Singer, CEO of Careismatic Brands, donated $1 million worth of scrubs to hospitals around the country, and got them to hospitals through local retailers like Inka's.