The number of positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to grow throughout the state Friday, health officials report.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 124 cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, up from 105 yesterday.

There's now a total of 2,746 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana overall, an increase of 441.

One-hundred nineteen people throughout the state have died. Four of those deaths occurred in East Baton Rouge.

Seven-hundred seventy-three patients across the state are hospitalized and 270 are on ventilators.

U.S. now has most diagnosed coronavirus cases in the world In France, a 16-year-old student became the youngest person in the country to die from the disease.

On Thursday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state's coronavirus response plan now includes 60 new health staffers and two new 250-bed field hospitals to be provided by the federal government – half of the 1,000 beds Edwards requested – along with nearly 400 ICU beds that hospitals across the state are adding in the coming days and weeks.

The United States now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world after passing China and Italy.

