An illustration created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the novel coronavirus dubbed COVID-19.

Woman’s Hospital said Friday afternoon it will start screening patients for the coronavirus at all registration points in the hospital.

Details of the screening, such as exactly when it will start, are still being worked out, said Caroline Isemann, a spokeswoman for Woman’s. But it would involve asking patients if they have a fever or have recently visited any countries that have seen widespread outbreaks of the coronavirus. “We will continue to monitor and closely follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines as we learn more in the coming days and weeks,” she said.