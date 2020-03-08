Area businesses watching the coronavirus spread across the world from China are being proactive, implementing safety measures to counter a potential outbreak in the workplace.
They've heard federal, state and local political and medical officials' repeated warnings that it's not a matter of if, but rather when the virus will strike any given area and to be prepared.
"We have a disaster recovery program, which includes pandemics; the last time we pulled it out was for H1N1," a swine flu pandemic that struck in 2009, said Ron Moreau Jr., chief development officer at Campus Federal Credit Union, which has branches in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. "I think that communication is most important."
"We've already done the early preparations and communications of wash your hands and don't touch your face types of things," Moreau said.
The organization has added hand sanitizers across all its branches and wipes for customers and employees alike. Each night, the branches are scrubbed down with Lysol, he said. Financial services is one industry where tellers, in particular, can't work remotely.
Moreau said he has been encouraged by the response from businesses, and that if there's a sense of collaboration, it could prevent the spread.
Moreau was among dozens of business leaders gathered Wednesday at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge to hear about and discuss the spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The meeting was suggested by OLOL board members, who are business leaders, as a resource for those responsible for the safety and wellbeing of tens of thousands of employees across the region.
No known cases were in Louisiana at the time of the mid-week meeting, but small businesses in the U.S. and other countries are dealing with the fallout or even just the possibility of the coronavirus in a variety of ways. Owners are canceling or changing plans, arranging for staffers to work from home, even asking employees who have traveled to places with widespread outbreaks to stay home for as long as a month. Some manufacturers are stockpiling raw materials and components, and companies that depend on in-person interactions with customers are exploring Plan B — getting their work done via video.
Small manufacturers and retailers have contended with shortages of components or products because factories in China, already closed for the weeks-long Lunar New Year holiday starting in January, remained shut as the virus spread. Christa Cotton in New Orleans told The Associated Press in a story that she worried that she wouldn't be able to buy glass bottles for her El Guapo Bitters and cocktail mixes. So Cotton bought as many bottles as she could from U.S. warehouses, stockpiling a year's worth.
But Cotton is still looking for bottles because of the uncertainty about the virus.
“We're researching other countries that make the same raw materials and comparing prices in order to make a contingency plan if our supply chain is broken or significantly affected by the outbreak," she said.
At the Our Lady of the Lake business session, Dr. Catherine O'Neal, medical director of infection prevention for the hospital, which is part of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System with hospitals also in Gonzales, Lafayette, Monroe, Bogalusa and Jackson, Mississippi, and a string of clinics as well, cautioned about work travel but did not advise businesses to cancel all plans. Instead they should monitor the situation closely and communicate before booking trips.
“What you don’t want to do is travel to a region and then get stuck there,” she said. "If you just cancel all plans for the next two months, you will slow down your business."
She advised companies to review work-at-home policies, develop a communication plan for when the first employee becomes ill and develop a culture of awareness and prevention — not fear or shame— around quarantine processes. Ensuring that cleaning contracts are being met for office buildings is another way to prevent to spread, she said.
William Balhoff, director of Postlethwaite & Netterville, said the accounting firm has put more hand sanitizer out and urged employees to be more aware of social touching.
“We haven’t cancelled anything yet, but we’re more aware if we do travel, to travel more for necessity,” he said.
The company operates offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Lafayette, Gonzales, St. Francisville, Donaldsonville and Houston.
Postlethwaite & Netterville has the technological ability to allow employees to do some work from home, so that could be an option if necessary, Balhoff said. “We have a good culture today, where we don’t shame people into going to work ill,” he said.
Bobby Yarborough, chief executive officer of Manda Fine Meats, said Wednesday’s meeting was a good way to inform businesses about the coronavirus and how to communicate with employees and customers on how to act. “I believe there’s a lot we don’t know in terms of how widespread this is,” he said. “We need to be prepared.”
For businesses in the petrochemical industry, which also requires most of its workforce to show up at the plant, precautions are being taken.
ExxonMobil has processes to manage any impacts from infectious diseases, according to the company.
"We are advising our employees to follow recommendations from both central and local government authorities," according to a statement. "Our focus right now is on ensuring the safety and health of our entire workforce and to do our part in limiting the spread of the disease."
Eastman Chemical, which had a representative at the meeting, is also enforcing some domestic and international travel restrictions for employees and is reviewing its business continuity plans. It has also set up a prevention team inside the company.
"This team will help guide our actions in responding to a potential global outbreak, including measures to reduce spread of the illness and maintaining business continuity including IT, procurement, manufacturing and supply chain functions," said an emailed statement.
Stephen Toups, president of Turner Industries, said his industrial construction company is trying to strike a balance between being alarmists about the virus and making prudent decisions. “Where is the conservative line?” he said.
Toups said the plan is for Turner officials to treat the virus as a safety issue. “In our industry, we lead with safety,” he said. “This is just another element of being safe.”
Our Lady of the Lake posted resources for business owners on its website to share with employees.