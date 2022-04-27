After testing sewage samples, LSU researchers predict an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks in East Baton Rouge.
According to a team of LSU scientists led by virology professor Gus Kousoulas, the increase in COVID particles marks the first surge detected in Louisiana's capital in months. He said it comes after "almost zero detection in the city of Baton Rouge and zero genome particles of the virus" from February through early spring.
Still, he added, the recent numbers are just a "murmur" compared to the surges that overwhelmed hospitals throughout the state in 2021.
"Now we are seeing consistently more detection of the virus, from zero particles up to 30,000 particles," he said. "Which is still low compared to the million or two million particles we saw with the Delta surge last year or Omicron surge in January."
As some of the final mask mandates drop in Baton Rouge, sewage testing remains the only large-scale method of its kind for tracking the spread of COVID-19 across the city-parish and on campus at LSU.
Kousoulas, along with LSU environmental engineering professor John Pardue and others, launched the program in fall 2020 by testing wastewater from around East Baton Rouge at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine's GeneLab.
As sewage testing has continued through the pandemic, Kousoulas said the researchers at LSU's GeneLab have been using sequencing studies to identify surges before an outbreak occurs. He said GeneLab was among the first to identify the Omicron variant on the LSU campus, which cropped up about a week after the research team recorded it on a New Orleans cruise ship.
"So you can tell when we have new variants," Kousoulas said, "and, in fact, a lot of what we're doing right now is to detect the potential emergence for variants ahead of time."
Pardue and a team of environmental engineers and students collect the samples and then send them over to Kousoulas and GeneLab for testing. In all, it takes about a dozen people to keep the program running.
"It's an interesting group with a lot of different expertise," Pardue said, "but we've all worked really well together the past few years and we'll keep going until they tell us not to do it anymore."
Ramesh Subramanian, associate professor at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, said there are three main sites where wastewater from an estimated 215,000 residents is collected every day and processed on a weekly basis.
Studying sewage could have a number of potential important uses beyond early COVID-19 detection.
"You can use wastewater to determine other pathogens," Kousoulas said. "It can determine bacteria or viruses and potential toxicants including drugs, giving you a good indication of what is happening in a population."
When it comes to COVID and its current trend in East Baton Rouge, it looks like what's happening in the population is another uptick.
"I hope that this thing just remains a murmur and tapers down," Kousoulas said, "but what we are seeing is a distinct increase compared to what we saw toward the end of March."